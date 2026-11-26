Entering game 12 of the regular season, roles are very obviously defined, but because of injuries and wanting to get certain players more opportunities before t

Entering game 12 of the regular season, roles are very obviously defined, but because of injuries and wanting to get certain players more opportunities before the season comes to a close, we could see a handful of West Virginia backups in larger roles on Friday night against Utah.

Things have been trending toward Scotty Fox getting the start this week, with Mike Hawkins Jr. still trying to work his way through a bone bruise on his ankle. Fox has appeared in only two games this season and has completed just 2/6 passes for 27 yards while rushing for 23 yards on six carries. It's going to have to be a pretty simplified gameplan for him, especially against this Utah front seven that can really get after it.

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This is a good opportunity for Fox to put good tape on film, especially if he decides to leave at season's end. We've already seen a pretty good dose of Latimer this season, but with Hawkins likely missing this game, they are going to need to give those carries to someone else, so that is where we insert Latimer.