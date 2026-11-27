Best and worst performances from Lions' loss to Chicago Bears.

drew the early Thanksgiving slot, matching up with former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears. In front of a packed Ford Field, the Detroit Lions were unable to finish off their drives, with untimely taunting penalties and failures in execution dooming the team.

The Lions had a test for their defensive depth, with DJ Wonnum, Chuck Clark, and Skyler Gill-Howard all out of the lineup. The defense bent, broke, and gave up 39 points on the day. With DJ Wonnum and Aidan Hutchinson out, the Lions’ rookie second-round selection needed to step up.

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The Michigan product delivered,The next time the Bears got into Lions territory in the second quarter, Moore again delivered, sacking Caleb Williams for an eight yard loss and helping hold Chicago to a field goal. Moore’s half was not done, as the defensive end was close to sacking Williams on first down, with Alim McNeill getting there first.