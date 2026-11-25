5 Weeknight Dishes: Red Curry Noodles, Roasted Sausages With Chickpeas and Sheet-Pan Pierogi

Sheet-pan pierogies with brussels sprouts and kimchi. Five Non-Thanksgiving dinners to be thankful for. Food Stylist: Monica Pierini. This is one of the strangest weeks of the year for a weeknight cooking story because the biggest weeknight meal of all is this Thursday.

At New York Times Cooking, we have everything you need for Thanksgiving, whether you’re going big and fabulous, intimate and low-key or anything in between. There is no right or wrong way to do this feast. And yet, you have to eat every other night, too. That’s the thing about dinner: It happens every day.

Also read My Aunt’s Famous 5-Ingredient Stuffed Shells Recipe Is the Easiest Weeknight Meal

So here are five recipes I’d consider for the week ahead, options to keep everyone well fed that won’t require too much of the cook. These lively, piquant stir-fried noodles embody the easy spirit of pantry-led weeknight cooking. Store-bought Thai red curry paste is a versatile and time-saving flavor shortcut; here it is used as a punchy seasoning for chubby udon, instantly imparting a rich savoriness and sharp spice, along with a complex aroma.

Curry pastes come in many heat and salt levels, so add more , to your preference; green or yellow curry pastes can also be used here but adjust the amount accordingly. Spinach adds freshness to the noodles, but it can be easily subbed with other leafy greens such as sliced bok choy, Chinese broccoli, kale or chard.1 tablespoon neutral-tasting oil, such as avocado1 cup roughly chopped cilantro, divided1. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil.

Add the udon and cook according to package instructions, until the noodles separate. Use tongs or chopsticks to gently loosen up the noodles. Drain, rinse well with cold water, and drain again. 2. Heat a wok or large skillet on medium-high for 1 to 2 minutes, until very hot.

Drizzle with oil and add the onion, stirring until slightly softened and starting to turn golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the noodles , 2 tablespoons red curry paste and soy sauce and toss. Taste and check if you need more curry paste, adding another tablespoon if necessary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Add as much spinach as will fit into the pan and toss constantly, piling in more spinach as it cooks down. Keep tossing until all the spinach is wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. 3. Juice 1 lime over the noodles, add half of the cilantro and half of the scallions and toss well. Taste and season with salt. 4.

To serve, divide the noodles among 4 bowls, scatter with peanuts and the remaining scallions and cilantro, with a wedge of lime on the side. I always keep sausages on hand in the freezer. Quick to defrost, preseasoned and ready for your pan, they are a boon for those crazy, busy nights. In this recipe, I roast them with cumin-scented chickpeas, then shift to broiling so everything gets a little crisp at the edges.

I love to throw some spinach in during the last minute of cooking so it can wilt into silky ribbons. The extra veg eliminates the need for a salad, turning this into a one-pan meal. Use whatever kind of sausage you like best — pork, chicken, turkey; spicy or mild. This easy, speedy meal is both endlessly adaptable and consistently satisfying.1.

Heat oven to 500 degrees. In a broiler-safe 9-by-13-inch pan, toss together the chickpeas, 1 tablespoon of the oil, half the grated garlic, the cumin and crushed red pepper, if using. Season with salt.3. Roast until sausages are firm but not yet golden, about 10 minutes.

Turn on the broiler and broil until the sausages are browned in spots and cooked through, about 5 minutes longer.5. When the sausages are golden on top , transfer to a serving platter. Toss baby spinach into the hot chickpeas, tossing to wilt spinach. Drizzle with the vinegar mixture, tossing well until everything is nicely mixed.

Taste and add more salt if needed. Serve chickpeas and spinach with sausages. This juggernaut of a comfort dinner is mostly assembly, a cousin of baked ziti, lasagna and all the other divine baked pasta dishes in the Italian American culinary pantheon. Whip this up on a busy workweek or assemble and refrigerate it for a future date.

The thing about baked pastas, especially here where saucy tomato sauce meets creamy ricotta, is that they taste just as good, if not better, reheated.1. Heat the oven to 400 degrees. 2. Cut the chicken breasts into 1-inch cubes, then, directly on the cutting board, season with salt and pepper and toss with the oregano. Set aside to dry-brine a little while you cook the pasta. 3.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside. 4.

Meanwhile, set a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Melt the butter and wait for it to stop foaming, then add the chicken in a single layer. Cook the chicken without disturbing it until browned on one side, 2 to 3 minutes, then stir-fry until no longer pink on the outside, about 1 minute. 6. Ladle half of the pasta into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and spread into an even layer. Dollop all of the ricotta on top, then sprinkle with half of the Parmesan. Ladle the remaining pasta over the ricotta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tear the burrata into large pieces over the pasta, then top with the remaining Parmesan. 7. Bake the pasta uncovered until the sauce is bubbling at the edges and the cheese has melted, 20 to 25 minutes.

Serve immediately. Making use of a well-stocked pantry, this weeknight chili takes inspiration from the flavor profile of mole negro, an Oaxacan sauce made with chiles and chocolate that traditionally takes a full day to make, but results in a pot full of depth and nuance in less than an hour.

It relies upon ground beef or turkey, and uses canned chiles in adobo, paprika and ancho chili powder for heat, plus a mix of warm spices, chocolate in two forms, and a little bit of peanut butter to round it out. In essence, this recipe is another variation of the combination of sweet and heat. Preparation: 1. Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium.

Add onion and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion starts to soften and become translucent, about 5 minutes. 2. Add chiles, cocoa powder and spices, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. 3. Add ground meat and cook, breaking apart with a wooden spoon and stirring occasionally, until cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. 4. Add tomatoes and their juices, beer and stock to the pot and bring to a boil over high heat.

Reduce the temperature to a simmer, and cook for 15 to 20 minutes until the flavors meld a bit. 5. Reduce heat to low , then stir in the beans, chocolate and peanut butter until beans are warmed through and chocolate has melted, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and serve with tortilla chips, cheese, avocado or whatever toppings you desire.

This sheet-pan dinner is a sure win in under an hour, with your oven doing most of the heavy lifting. Roasting pierogi yields a crisp, golden skin with a soft, pillowy interior but, if you don’t have pierogi, you could use gnocchi in their place. Cooking kimchi at high heat may feel like a surprising move, but it becomes sticky and caramelized, imparting lots of flavor and texture to the final dish.

Finally, a dill sour cream adds a fresh richness, but feel free to swap out the sour cream and use a good-quality Greek yogurt, crème fraîche or even buttermilk .1. Set a rack in the lower third of the oven and heat oven to 400 degrees. Add the Brussels sprouts and kimchi to a rimmed sheet pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil and season with salt and black pepper, and toss to combine. Transfer the sheet pan to the oven. 2. Prepare the dill sour cream: Combine the sour cream, dill, oil, lemon and salt in a small bowl and whisk to combine. If the cream is too thick, add a tablespoon of water.

3. After 15 minutes, remove the pan from the oven and add the pierogi. Drizzle everything with the remaining 3 tablespoons oil, and, using a spatula, toss everything together.

Return to the oven, and roast until the Brussels sprouts are tender, and the pierogi are puffed and golden, another 20 to 25 minutes.