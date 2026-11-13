5 Ways You Can Make a Guest Bedroom Feel Like a Luxury Hotel, According to Interior Designers

These small additions can effortlessly elevate your guest room.

It’s always nice to get away, but there’s something special about hosting and creating the kind of stay your guests remember for all the right reasons.

If you have a, you probably have a typical routine you follow to get it ready whenever someone stays over. Of course, there’s putting fresh sheets and pillowcases on and tidying up the space. But what if you could add a little luxury into the mix to help make your houseguests feel a little extra pampered?

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After all, there’s nothing like that feeling of walking into a beautiful hotel room with a welcome basket and everything you need to totally relax. That may seem impossible to replicate at home, but it’s not as out of reach as you might think.

“A finished room that looks and feels considered is the best way to welcome your guests with a luxury experience,” interior decoratortells us. Bringing that to life doesn’t mean you have to make major changes or spend a fortune, though.

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“Convenience is a luxury,” Kelly says, so even sprinkling in a few simple yet thoughtful upgrades can be just the thing to make your guest room feel like a luxe experience. You’d be surprised how intentionally incorporating certain items into your guest room can make a big difference in your guest’s experience.

“The bare, basic room leaves guests feeling as if they have to fend for themselves,” interior designerSo, what are some of the things you can add to your guest room to give it a high-end vibe? Below are five ideas Kelly and Luna recommend to effortlessly elevate your guest bedroom. A clean set of towels is a must and expected at any hotel stay. Both Kelly and Luna have suggestions for making this basic requirement feel upgraded for visitors.

First things first, Kelly says you should make sure to provide a proper set—complete with a bath towel, hand towel and washcloth for each person.

“Your guests should not have to go searching through your linen closet,” she says, so it’s important to double check guests have what they need before they hop in the shower. Luna also says old, mismatched towels can feel like a downgrade, whereas ones with matching colors feel much more intentional. Both agree having slippers or even robes handy can be a nice, cozy touch for guests to enjoy too.

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Kelly and Luna recommend creating a thoughtful welcome presentation, whether it be using a tray or basket. Having it set up with bottles of water and snacks can feel like a special, hotel-style touch that’s convenient and meaningful. You can customize it even more by including local goodies. Making it easy for your guests to unpack and get ready is another practical and refined idea.

A luggage rack and full-length mirror in the guest room are things Kelly and Luna both suggest adding that don’t cost much and are simple to include.

“We’re used to being able to see our entire outfit when we get dressed at home, and we’re usually more concerned about how we’re dressed when we’re a guest somewhere,” Kelly explains. That’s why she also suggests making sure the closet has open space. Whether it’s a plush reading chair with a warm lamp or a side table or small desk with a chair, having nice extra space also gives guests a comfy spot to sit besides the bed.

“Most folks travel with their laptops, and a place to check email in private is always welcome,” Kelly says. . To give your guests privacy and let them sleep in late, have a window treatment. Luna particularly recommends blackout shades because they’re affordable to add but still keep light from coming in.