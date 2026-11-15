5 Ways Wealth Managers Can Use AI to Improve Customer Service Without Losing the Human Touch

Adopting AI in wealth management? Learn five ways to improve client service, from fixing onboarding friction to protecting the human touch. Read the guide.

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Please email studios@latimes.com.is full of people who truly care about what’s best for their clients. Here are five ways to deliver more care to your clients with an even better experience as you adopt AI into your business. Go through the entire onboarding process just like your customers do and get a sense of what the ongoing experience is like for a customer. Get a feel for the friction points and where things can be improved.

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Those points of friction are great places to apply AI to help make them better. A happy team delivers a better experience to your customers. Not all technology, especially AI, should be outward facing. Challenge AI to assist you in determining how you can make the necessary work in your firm more enjoyable, less difficult and more streamlined for your teamWhen you see the world from your customer’s perspective, you’ll be in a better position to evaluate whether.

For example, very few people enjoy talking to AI bots or receiving AI messages, so before you choose to replace yours or your team’s abilities with AI, ask your customers what they want and how you can improve their lives. Most will agree that AI cannot replace the value of human-to-human interactions, especially when a client is facing a difficult moment. Plus, your firm has a culture and ethic that it naturally follows – it’s what makes your firm great.

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Know what that is and don’t violate it, especially for the sake of efficiency, automation and the fear of missing out on AI! Let’s face the reality: All technology breaks down at some point. It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when mistakes, miscommunication and missed deadlines or opportunities will happen. The real question is how well will your team provide service when something goes wrong?

AI doesn’t change this equation. While AI may improve things overall, don’t forget that you’re still in charge of delivering service and your service must always outperform the products you choose. the CEO and co-founder of Quik! , a leader in compliant forms and data standardization for financial services. He also hosts “The Customer Wins” podcast, where he interviews business leaders about customer experience, growth strategy and leadership.

He is a former financial advisor who pivoted to building software and has been running Quik! for 24 years. Top 30 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Orange CountyBanking & FinanceMake Legal Filings Easy With a LegalZoom Promo Code September 2026