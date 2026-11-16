5 Ways the Mariners Can Make the Most of Their Pre-MLB Lockout Window

It wouldn’t surprise any Mariners fan if Jerry Dipoto took his time in the offseason. However, this season they will have limited time to build a roster. Ideall

Aug 5, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson tosses his bat after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It wouldn’t surprise any Mariners fan if Jerry Dipoto took his time in the offseason. However, this season they will have limited time to build a roster. Ideally, we’d like to have some answers before December. Seattle hired Jason Kanzler to manage and now has until Dec. 1, when baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET, to get a head start on the repair job.

Also read The Mariners’ Own Ballpark May Help Randy Arozarena Land a Bigger Free-Agent Payday

A lockout would freeze major league transactions and could wipe out the Winter Meetings as a chance to do business. The Mariners still need a bat to put in the middle of the order, a better infield and a bullpen arm that can help Andrés Muñoz protect a one-run lead. That’s a lot of work to do over the next three weeks.1.

Get Seiya Suzuki to Seattle and Make Him an Offer Randy Arozarena gave the Mariners 26 homers, 26 steals and an .865 OPS in 2026. If he leaves, the Mariners have to fill that hole.which could bring back a draft pick if he declines and signs elsewhere. A compensatory pick can help the next good Mariners team. Kanzler needs someone who can help this one.

The Seattle Times reported that the Mariners are exploring Seiya Suzuki’s market. He spent five seasons with the Cubs and would give Seattle a right-handed bat with the patience to work pitchers and the power to punish them. Chicago extended Suzuki a qualifying offer, too, so Seattle has to account for the potential draft cost alongside the contract. At a hypothetical four years and $110 million, we’d want the Mariners to be sure they see an everyday offensive anchor.

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If that’s their evaluation, put a serious offer in front of him while they can. When Colt Emerson had wrist surgery in August, we figured he might spend a good chunk of spring training knocking off the rust. Emerson’s rehab is going well, and he’s getting closer to resuming baseball activities. If he can start swinging before the end of November, he’ll have more of the winter to get his timing back before camp.

That gives the Mariners more reason to plan around him at shortstop. It’s been reported that the Mariners are looking at both shortstop and third base. It makes sense for them to start with third. If Seattle moves on from J.P.

Crawford, give Emerson the chance to win the shortstop job in camp and put a steady glove next to him. He’ll have enough to work through at the plate after a shortened rookie season. It would make sense to check in with Baltimore about Jordan Westburg. If the Mariners are comfortable with his medicals, there’s a chance to fill third base and add a credible bat in one deal.

They should also check in with the Giants about Casey Schmitt. His ability to cover multiple spots has value, especially if Emerson needs more time, but the trade price should come down to how much Seattle trusts him to handle third on an everyday basis. Dipoto used to talk about trading from the rotation as a last resort. He’s publicly leaving the door open now.

That’s precisely why another club might give up an everyday hitter for it.their side of the trade package. If he can help the Mariners acquire a hitter who would start most nights, that’s good use. George Kirby is a different negotiation. For him, we’d want a player with several years of club control who can hit near the top or middle of the lineup and handle an everyday position.of their rotation, which makes it easier to consider trading a starter.

They also deserve time to develop. If Jerry Dipoto makes a deal, Jason Kanzler still needs to know who’s taking the ball when Seattle needs a sixth starter in April. Logan Evans could fill the role Emerson Hancock held for a couple of seasons, taking his regular turns in Triple-A Tacoma and getting the call when the big-league club needs a spot start.

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That would give the Mariners some cover without asking Sloan or Anderson to be ready on the rotation’s timetable. Our preference is to see what Hancock or Kirby can bring back and make a serious effort to keep Logan Gilbert. Gilbert is headed into his final arbitration season, which gives Seattle a shrinking window to negotiate before he can test free agency.

Put enough guaranteed money on the table to give him a reason to sell some of those free-agent years. He has every reason to see what they’re worth on the open market. MLB’s owners have proposed a salary cap, and the terms of any eventual labor deal are still up for negotiation. The case for extending Gilbert works under the rules we already know.

If Seattle trades a starter and then loses Gilbert after 2027, it could be asking two young pitchers to take on substantial innings in a hurry.5. Use Any Extra Payroll to Buy Real Bullpen Innings If ownership gives Dipoto room to move from a roughly $170 million payroll toward $180 million, we’d put some of that money toward a reliever. Adrian Morejon is likely too expensive. But we’ve seen this bullpen exhaust itself over the last two seasons.

It’s time to get another credible name in the door. If we could pick one move to get across the line before Dec. 1, it would be the everyday bat. The Mariners have already asked their pitchers to carry too many nights. Give Kanzler a lineup that can win a few of the games without leaning too heavy on the arms.

Tremayne Person is the Publisher for Mariners On SI and the Site Expert at Friars on Base, with additional bylines across FanSided’s MLB division. He founded the Keep It Electric podcast in 2023 and covers baseball with a blend of analysis, context, and a little well-timed side-eye just to keep things honest. Tremayne grew up a Mariners fan in Richmond, Va.

, and that passion ultimately led him to move to Seattle to cover the team closely and become a regular at home games. Through his writing, he connects with fans who want a deeper, more personal understanding of the game. When he’s not at T-Mobile Park, he’s with his dog, gaming, or finding the next storyline worth digging into.