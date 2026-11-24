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5 vehicle collision is clearing up on Northbound I-5 near Lacey

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In addition to the I-5 closure, the SR 536 Skagit River Bridge in Mount Vernon is set to reopen to two-way traffic by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush. This repair work had previously isolated the area, but the restoration of connectivity is expected to alleviate pressure on the highway system. Meanwhile, Sound Transit confirmed that a driver mistakenly navigated onto the plaza of the Shoreline 185th Street light rail station on Friday, highlighting the need for continued vigilance in transit hubs. To ensure safety during the holiday period, the Washington State Patrol has increased patrols specifically targeting speeding and impaired driving as Washington State University students travel west for Thanksgiving break. Authorities emphasize that these enforcement efforts are part of a broader strategy to reduce accidents during peak travel times. Despite these challenges, the broader news landscape includes updates on healthcare innovations, such as a ten-year trial of CyberKnife treatments for over 300 patients, and economic guides on home comfort systems like furnace costs for the 2026 winter season. Consumers are also reminded to trust USDA Organic labels for quality assurance amidst crowded grocery aisles, while homeowners are advised to check their air conditioning units as temperatures fluctuate unexpectedly in the Seattle area.

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Traffic officials in the Pacific Northwest are issuing urgent warnings and updates regarding multiple incidents affecting regional travel infrastructure. A severe five-vehicle collision has occurred on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Lacey, causing complete closure of the roadway at the Marvin Road exit. Emergency responders are currently on scene managing the aftermath, but the highway remains shut down, leading to extensive gridlock and significant delays for commuters. Transportation authorities are strongly advising all drivers to seek alternative routes immediately to avoid the congestion. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and plan their journeys with ample extra time, as the duration of the closure is uncertain and depends on the progress of accident reconstruction and vehicle removal operations. Advertisement The disruption affects a critical artery of the state's transportation network, impacting both local commuters and long-haul freight traffic.

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