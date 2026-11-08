5 underrated PlayStation App features

From remote store and downloads to a great social hub, the PlayStation App is worth keeping on your phone if the console is among your favorite hobbies.

might seem like an unnecessary addition when you can do everything you need from the console itself. But the app is a great companion for handling the boring and administrative parts of gaming, as well as keeping up with your PlayStation contacts from anywhere.

If you haven't tried it, you should definitely download it on your phone. It has some features that could be useful for you if you love playing on your PlayStation. And even if you've been using the app for a while, you might have missed some of what it can do.via the tab of the same name, letting you browse games, see screenshots, and add items to your cart.

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The biggest benefit of this is that when you buy a game, you can immediately download it to your console. Start installing in the middle of the day, and it will be ready for you when you get home, bypassing potentially hours of waiting for giant titlesicon, both for adding games to it and perusing the list.

This is great for keeping track of a game you hear about while away from your console, or picking up something you've had your eye on after a sale starts. Beyond buying games, you can also start a game on your system right before you're ready to begin. Open thetab here, which is a good way to choose which backlog title to tackle next and install it on your system.

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Use the sorting options at the top-right to change between recently purchased and alphabetical. It's easy to run low on space in your console, especially given that some models only come with 825GB and external PS5 storage is extremely costly at the moment. If you aren't able to fit a game you've just purchased, you can view and delete old data to make room on your phone..

You'll see your overall storage usage, along with the amount each game is using. Check as many as you want to erase, then use thebutton that appears at the bottom. If you have an M.2 SSD in your system, you'll see a tab for that at the top and can manage it in the same way. Before you start clearing data, be aware that the app lacks the ability to delete certain components of a game while keeping others.

For example, for games likeAfter you capture a screenshot or video on your PS5, you can share it with PSN friends, upload it to YouTube, or copy it to an external drive as desired. If you want to share it somewhere else, like a messaging app or social media site, doing so from your phone is more convenient.

As long as your PS5 is in rest mode with the aforementioned internet-connected setting enabled, videos under three minutes and screenshots you've taken manually will appear in the app.toggle at the bottom-right for convenience). If auto-uploading isn't already enabled, you'll see a prompt to do so.

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There's aUnlike games, you can't delete PS5 captures remotely, so this isn't an option for clearing up storage while you're out.tab is where you can stay connected with friends you've added on PlayStation Network, including participating in PS parties even when you aren't on your system. Upon opening it, you'll see active parties you're able to join at the top of theLower on that tab are recent chats, which you can jump into to send messages, start a party, add new people, and take other actions like you would on your console.

For convenience, hit thetab shows how many friends are online and what each of them is playing. Select a friend to view their profile, where you can message them, start a party, view their trophies and recently played games, and more. If you're looking for someone else, theicon to change which panels appear and in what order.

Selecting your profile photo takes you to your own page, where you can browse your trophies and recent games, as well as adjust profile settings. Meanwhile, theif you don't have it already.

In addition to streaming your PS5 games to your phone or tablet, this secondary app can display your console's screen and even let you type using your phone's keyboard, which is much faster than the slow on-screen keyboard of the console.