5 Underrated Fox Kids Shows from the 1990s That Time Forgot

Explore five forgotten Fox Kids cartoons from the 1990s, including The Little Shop of Horrors, Peter Pan and the Pirates, Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, Life with Louie, and Bobby's World, and learn why they deserve a second look.

During the 1990s, Saturday morning television was a cherished ritual for children across America. Among the many programming blocks, Fox Kids stood out as a powerhouse, launching numerous shows that defined a generation.

While hits like X-Men and Batman: The Animated Series are widely remembered, several underrated gems have faded into obscurity. These five shows, in particular, deserve a closer look for their unique charm and contributions to children's entertainment.

First on the list is The Little Shop of Horrors, which debuted on September 7, 1991. This animated adaptation took a lighter approach than the 1986 film, toning down the violence and adding a musical number in each episode. The series followed Seymour and his carnivorous plant Junior on wacky adventures, often teaching Seymour valuable lessons. Despite its creativity, the show only aired for a few months and produced a limited number of episodes.

It has since disappeared from streaming platforms, making it a true relic of the era. Another early Fox Kids entry was Peter Pan and the Pirates, which launched on September 8, 1990, as one of the block's inaugural shows. Running for 65 episodes across a single season, the series loosely adapted J.M. Barrie's stories but carved its own path.

Notably, Tim Curry voiced Captain Hook, delivering a memorable performance. Despite its lengthy run, the show has largely been forgotten, likely due to its generic feel compared to later hits. It received only a few home video releases and has never been officially remastered for streaming. Attack of the Killer Tomatoes, based on the 1978 film, premiered alongside Fox Kids in 1990.

Unlike its horror source, the cartoon became a comedic sequel set years after the movie. It followed Tara, a human-tomato hybrid mistaken for a teenage girl, and Chad, the nephew of the original hero. The series stood out for its wild humor and early use of CG animation in some episodes. It ran for two seasons and enjoyed reruns, yet it remains absent from streaming services today.

Life with Louie, which debuted on September 2, 1995, was inspired by comedian Louie Anderson's childhood. Anderson voiced the eight-year-old Louie and his father, creating a slice-of-life series about a boy who loved lounging, watching TV, and eating snacks. The show tackled relatable issues with humor and warmth, spanning 39 episodes across three seasons. Despite its success, it has faded from memory and is not available on major streaming platforms.

Finally, Bobby's World, created by Howie Mandel, became the most successful of these underrated shows. Airing from 1990 to 1998, it ran for over 80 episodes across seven seasons. The series followed young Bobby and his Generic family as he imagined imaginative adventures. With Mandel voicing several characters, the show gained a loyal following.

While it once streamed on some platforms, it is now only available on Kabillion via YouTube. These five shows represent a forgotten era of Saturday morning television. They offered unique stories, memorable characters, and a sense of wonder that defined childhood for many. Though they may not be as famous as other Fox Kids hits, their legacy lives on in the memories of those who watched them.

As streaming continues to reshape how we access content, these gems remind us of a time when waiting for Saturday morning was an event in itself





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