5 TVs with deep discounts before Black Friday even started

You don't need to wait till later this month to snag an upgrade for your living room.

Black Friday used to mean one single day of chaos. Doorbusters, trampled aisles and a mad dash to get your hands on the products you've been eyeing for months for their very best prices.

That tradition has quietly faded as Black Friday moved online and stores have found that it might be a better strategy to stretch out Black Friday deals across the whole of November. This year, Black Friday falls on November 27, but we're already seeing some decent discounts. If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your TV, well, now's the time to do so.

Also read I’ve Covered Black Friday Deals for 7 Years—18 Sales to Jump On Early

So far, we're already seeing some of the best models out there available for their lowest prices yet, so there's no real reason to wait. Plus, discounted goods might go out of stock, and you don't want to fight with a million other people at checkout like you're on Ticketmaster trying to bag concert tickets.

We've gone and dug around for some of the best early Black Friday deals on TVs, checked price histories, looked at reviews, specs and everything else about these products.is cheaper than it's ever been. The 42-inch model is now down to $880, a solid $520 under its MSRP on Amazon.

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Not only does its OLED panel deliver deep blacks and impressively high contrast, it also comes with Dolby Vision and Filmmaker mode with Ambient Light technology to keep colors accurate regardless of your room' lighting. According to an, this panel is bright enough to handle some glare during the day, though it won't be as effective as a matte display.

This TV is a great pick for gamers too, thanks to the 0.1ms response time and up to 165Hz refresh rate. Plus, with support for both NVIDIA's G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, it can enable smoother gameplay. The TV has four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K support, so switching between consoles and PCs doesn't require plugging and unplugging.

The LG OLED evo AI C6 features the A11 AI processor Gen 3 that can handle upscaling and sound processing, so even if you're watching older content, it will look as close to 4K as possible. Could this 42-inch LG OLED evo AI C6 drop even more on Black Friday? Maybe. But $520 off is already a great discount.is more affordable than it's ever been with this early Black Friday 40 percent discount.

Dropping from $2,000 to $1,198 at Amazon, that's an absolutely massive discount for a 65-inch smart TV. , it's a solid option for those looking for a home theater TV, thanks to its excellent performance in a dark room. But the publication noted that bright scenes can look dim. Like the LG evo OLED set above, this is a great gaming TV, with low input lag and smooth motion.

It even has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz with a variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode. This Sony TV runs on the Google TV operating system and comes with Gemini integration, so you'll be able to easily integrate it into your smart home network and use voice commands to search for content. There are thousands of apps and games you can install on your TV, too, so you'll never be bored.

The Sony Bravia 6 has never been this affordable before, so it's a great time to shell out the money for it.model is the way to go. It's only $300 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday — yes, you read that number right. The reason for the massive difference from the other TVs on our list is because this one doesn't feature an OLED panel. In fact, QNED is just LG's fancy name for the mini-LED technology.

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It's a great panel, but it relies on backlighting, so the pixels don't light up individually. , bringing image quality as close to 4K as it can. It won't match the per-pixel precision of OLED alternatives, but it also doesn't cost as much, so hopefully the thought of the low price makes up for your future quality complaints. This LG model runs on the company's webOS with Google Gemini integration, so you can also use voice commands to control it.

For a $300 55-inch TV, it brings about as much quality as you can expect. If you have a room that won't be dwarfed by a 77-inch TV , then thisof this 2026 model, it offers a 4K resolution, delivers great performance in bright rooms and is fantastic for gaming. Equipped with the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, this TV handles image and sound enhancement with precision as you watch content.

The 4K AI upscaling capabilities are great whether you're watching old DVDs, streaming content in standard definition and so on. There are so many apps you can install, too. The discount may not seem as steep as we've seen with other TVs so far, but keep in mind this is a model that's only been released this year and this is, by far, the best price we've seen for it.

Since the price has already dropped this month, it may not do so again closer to Black Friday.for $500 off at Amazon. This is the best price we've seen for this model so far. This 65-inch TV features an OLED HDR+ panel with a matte finish so your viewing sessions are glare-free.and found it delivers deep blacks, bright and vibrant colors and that the images mostly remain consistent from all viewing angles.

The TV supports 4K resolution and can upscale content with ease, pushing both picture and sound enhancements with its new NQ4 AI Gen3 processor. Gamers will love this TV too since it offers a 165Hz refresh rate and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Given how the price has just dropped this low, there's a very slim chance it will dip any lower in the coming weeks, so you're better off beating the Black Friday mad dash.