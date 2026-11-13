5 Things to Watch: Aztecs QB Stone Saunders, running backs face solid Utah State defense

SDSU (4-5, 3-2 Pac-12) is a 2 1/2-point underdog against Utah State (4-5, 3-2).

Forecasters are predicting rain in San Diego County five of seven days over the next week. It includes the potential for wet weather on Saturday, when San Diego State and Utah State are scheduled for a Pac-12 game at Snapdragon Stadium.

It has rained only twice in 31 games across five seasons at Snapdragon, though one of those contests was SDSU’s most recent home game two weeks ago against Washington State. Collapsible umbrellas will be allowed inside Snapdragon, according to an SDSU official. The first of three storms rolling through the region is supposed to clear out Saturday by late morning if the system doesn’t get stalled, so perhaps the umbrellas won’t be necessary.

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The Snapdragon field is covered during inclement weather, so conditions could be ideal — cloudy, low 60s — for a night of football. SDSU is a 2 1/2-point underdog against Utah State . Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium. SDSU quarterback Jayden Denegal has recovered from an ankle injury that forced him to miss the past 2 1/2 games.

Stone Saunders remains the starting quarterback, however, based on his performance in starts against Colorado State and Washington State. Saunders has completed 41 of 65 passes for 532 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

“The biggest thing is who’s the guy that gives us the best position to win, and that puts us in the best position to consistently win,” SDSU coach Sean Lewis said this week. “And since Stone has had the opportunity to do so, he’s put the program in a spot to consistently do that.

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“He continues to get better and better as he goes, and it’s more a testament to the work that he has done, and the way that he has maximized the opportunity that has been put in front of him. ” Lewis said he fully expects “growing pains” with Saunders. The QB’s decision-making will be among the things to watch as Saunders guides the offense over the remainder of the season.

Saunders will be without one of his primary targets against the Aggies. Senior wide receiver Jacob Bostick was listed as out on the Pac-12 availability report with an undisclosed injury. Utah State ranks 134th in the nation in scoring offense , 132nd in red zone offense and 122nd in total offense .

The Aggies opened the season with McCae Hillstead at quarterback, switched to Grady Brosterhous for six games, then returned to Hillstead, who guided victories over Colorado State and Fresno State the past two weeks. He has completed 43 of 73 passes for 515 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has been a running threat, with 38 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

That ranks third behind running back Javen Jacobs and Brosterhous . The passing game has been hindered by the absence of injured wide receiver Eli Wood . He is listed as doubtful on the Pac-12 availability report.3. Utah State’s defense“They’re really good,” Lewis said.

“They held The Team Up North to 16 yards rushing. They’ve limited opponents in their output. Colorado State was a top-15 scoring offense that they held to a season-low .

“They’ve figured out their personnel and settled into a structure. They’ve done a good job playing more top-down in the back end than they did earlier in the year . ” SDSU’s biggest strength on offense has been its running game, with Lucky Sutton and Javion Kinnard combining to average 155 yards a game.

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Expected Utah State to force the Aztecs to beat them with the pass, testing Saunders in his third start. Aggies linebacker Asher Cunningham leads the team in tackles , tackles for loss , sacks , quarterback hurries and forced fumbles . Defensive tackle Carson Tujague is someone to watch up front. He has five quarterback hurries and a team-high seven pass breakups.

SDSU has listed as many as three dozen players on its Pac-12 availability report this season, a rash of early-season injuries compounded by a mumps outbreak that some feared could be an issue throughout the year. The mumps seem to be behind the Aztecs now. So are most of the injuries. This week’s availability report includes 11 players , nearly half of them players listed who were sidelined months ago with season-ending injuries.

New to the “out” list is Bostick , who was backing up Bert Emanuel Jr. at one of the outside receiver spots. Senior free safety Josh Hunter is out for the season now after suffering an upper-body injury in the win over Washington State. Hunter had started all nine games at free safety. Junior transfer Isaiah Green, who tied a season high with four tackles against the Cougars, was the backup at the position.

A victory would make the Aztecs 11-1 over the past two seasons at Snapdragon Stadium. SDSU is one of four teams tied for second place in the Pac-12 with a 3-2 conference record, joining Utah State, Oregon State and Fresno State. The Aztecs can guarantee themselves a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a victory over the Aggies followed by a win next week at Boise State.

It’s a tall order, given SDSU is winless on the road and the Broncos are unbeaten in Pac-12 play. Boise State can clinch a championship game berth and the right to host the title game with a victory over Oregon State this weekend. A win over Utah State is critical for SDSU not only to keep its championship hopes alive but also to get within a win of bowl eligibility.

If the Aztecs lose, then they will have no margin for error. In that case, they would need to win both of their remaining games — at Boise State and at Fresno State in order to reach the requisite six victories required for bowl eligibility.