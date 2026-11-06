5 things to know about L.A. Mayor-elect Nithya Raman

Nithya Raman will be the first Asian American mayor of Los Angeles. Here are five things to know about the mayor-elect.

L.A.

's new mayor-elect, Nithya Raman, shared her first statement since her victory, thanking her supporters while also paying tribute to Karen Bass. Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman isn't a newcomer to city politics, but she was when she came onto the scene six years ago. A grassroots movement in 2020 led to Raman defeating a sitting Councilmember David Ryu. When she ran for mayor, she was considered a city council insider.1) Where did Nithya Raman grow up?

Also read Nithya Raman Projected to Defeat Karen Bass in Los Angeles Mayor Race

Raman was born in Kerala, India, and moved to Louisiana when she was 6 years old. She moved to Los Angeles in 2013 and worked for the city administrative officer.2) When did Nithya Raman become a naturalized citizen? Raman received her bachelor’s degree from Harvard and her graduate degree from MIT. She went to school to be an urban planner.

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Nithya Raman will be the next mayor of Los Angeles; Karen Bass concedes Chandrasekaran is a TV screenwriter and producer. He is known for his work on "Modern Family" and "30 Rock. "Dow plunges 1,800 points, wiping out gains from midterm results rally