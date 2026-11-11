5 things to do this weekend, including 'Hadestown' and 'Love Letters From the Afterlife'

Plus, a hard cider fest in Boston and an art exhibition that showcases the experiences and artwork of Chinese adoptees.

Some of the arts events happening this weekend speak to us from across a great divide. In Broadway in Boston’s “Hadestown,” the quest of a penniless musician unfolds as he journeys to the underworld to bring his deceased wife back to life.

And on Friday, the late poet Andrea Gibson’s writings will ignite a fire at the Somerville Theatre through a show called “Love Letters From the Afterlife. ” A “Requiem for America,” dedicated to Indigenous lives lost during the birth of our country, takes place at Jordan Hall. These events and more, below. Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown” takes the stage at the Emerson Colonial Theatre.

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When the newlywed Eurydice is swept into the underworld by the Greek god Hades, her husband, the gifted musician Orpheus, travels down to find her. Crossing the River Styx and braving perils, he finds himself confronted with the challenge of delivering a song so beautiful that it will move Hades to release his true love. Hear songs made famous through the Broadway production, including “All I’ve Ever Known,” “Wait For Me” and “Why We Build the Wall.

” Tickets start at $115.83. From left: Jayna Wescoatt, Nickolaus Colón, Miriam Navarrete, Hawa Kamara and Gia Keddy in the North American touring proudction of “Hadestown. ” The Pao Arts Center’s “Emerging from Rupture: Chinese Adoptee Voices” features the work of Chinese adoptee artists who were raised in America. Between 1999 and 2024, 160,000 individuals were adopted from China and placed in homes across the globe.

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This show is “a reflection of their journeys as they negotiate, reimagine and reclaim stories told about them. ” Artists include Talia Connelly, who primarily works with textiles, visual artist Eva Lin Fahey and Zoe Haralambidis, who “uses writing, performance, textiles, and sculpture to explore memory, identification, femininity and grief.

” The opening reception on Thursday is free and takes place from 6-8 p.m.Poet and activist Andrea Gibson, who died last year due to ovarian cancer, wrote expressive and personal pieces about sapphic identity, gender norms, gun violence, love, grief and much more. At the Somerville Theatre, MassConcerts presents “Love Letter from the Afterlife,” featuring a screening of Gibson’s final poetry performance, accompanied by live music from the Goosebump Orchestra.

Megan Falley, Andrea’s wife, and singer-songwriter Chris Pureka will be in attendance, along with other special guests. Tickets to the 6 p.m. show are already sold out, but there are still some available for the 9:30 p.m. performance. Those start at $58.60. White Snake Projects presents a concert at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall that centers “singing for the invisible people.

” Specifically, the focus of the performance is on the genocide of the Indigenous communities that took place during the founding of the United States. The work was written by Indigenous composer Brent Michael Davids, co-commissioned by White Snake Projects and the Lenape Center. There are three installments, called “Requiems,” and each consists of 19 movements, opening with an interpretation of “The Doctrine of Discovery,” which was the concept that originally authorized colonizers to exploit and oppress Indigenous peoples.

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Led by music director Tianhui Ng, “Requiem for America” also features a Native chorus. Tickets start at $23.40. The CiderFeast East Coast Tour arrives in Boston this weekend for the fifth time. Entry grants visitors access to hard cider tastings, with samples coming from companies such as Citizen Cider, Far From the Tree Cider, Saltbox Cider, Atomic Dog Cider and more.

In addition, food can be purchased from vendors, including Mei Mei Dumplings, Loco Taqueria and Oyster Bar, and Tipsy Scoop, along with cider doughnuts. VIP admission lasts from noon to 4 p.m., and general admission starts at 1 p.m. The event is located at the South Boston Lithuanian Citizens’ Association.