From a performance from the Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers to a Shakespeare-inspired mock-opera, here are five events to check out over the holiday weekend.

As we head into Thanksgiving weekend, there are a number of events for those wanting to work up a sweat and for people who would rather do anything else.

From the Feaster Five Road Race and other Turkey trots to a celebration of Indigenous communities with the Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers, here are five events to check out. Looking for a way to get active and break a sweat on Thanksgiving Day? The 39th annual Feaster Five Road Race has an incentive for you: pie.

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Taking place in Andover, this family-friendly race features competitors from 39 states and offers all athletes a Table Talk Apple Pie when they cross the finish line, while supplies last. Racers are welcome to participate in a 5-mile race or 5K walk/run , or Sidney’s Rainbow Run , a challenge for kids.

And if you’re seeking a Turkey Trot closer to Boston, some spots remain atNovember is Native American Heritage Month, a time to reflect on the history, legacy, culture and trials of Indigenous peoples. The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum hosts the Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers, a group of “musicians, educators and artisans,” for a day of performing arts and activities, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will be invited to learn movements and vocabulary rooted in Wampanoag culture, while Indigenous artists will also lead “hands-on-history” maker practices, making corn husk dolls and seashell pendants.

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The museum will offer free admission during the event, allowing visitors to explore the galleries and learn about the Kennedy administration. Tickets are free, but it is recommended toWe’re headed straight into the winter holiday season, and strains of Tchaikovsky are already floating through the air. For those who don’t wish to watch the entirety of “The Nutcracker,” Janelle Gilchrist Dance Troupe has produced a 45-minute performance of “The Sugarplum Fairy and Her Friends.

” Enjoy the most iconic parts of Clara’s journey to the Kingdom of Sweets, including the twinkling Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy, the Spanish, Arabian, Chinese and Russian dances, the Waltz of the Flowers, and the Grand Pas De Deux. Guest appearances will be made by young dancers from Angel Performing Arts and the Holland Tech Dance Ensemble. Tickets start at $35.

Those familiar with Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” may remember the tale of Pyramus and Thisbe, star-crossed lovers from classical mythology. The Boston Early Music Festival is presenting John Frederick Lampe’s satire of Italian opera, a production about a pair whose elopement is tragically intercepted by a fierce lion.

In this work, which features elaborate costumes and Baroque dance, audience members will find that the show “weaves in music and dance from Purcell’s ‘The Fairy Queen,’ bringing an enchanting world of poetry and theatrical wonder to Lampe’s delightful parody. ” Catch the performance at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall, with tickets starting at $30. An hour before each show, musicologist Ellen T. Harris will give a pre-opera talk.

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Abstract acrylic painter Jeannie Motherwell’s exhibit “Denotations” at the M Fine Arts Galerie in the SoWa neighborhood closes Monday. Her work bursts with an abundance of swelling energy and color, influenced by elements of nature, from outer space to the ocean and sky.

“Through pouring, pushing, and layering paint, Motherwell embraces the unexpected, creating a sense of expansive space on a flat surface,” according to a description on the gallery’s website. Viewers will see pieces such as “Dirty Water,” blending turbulent dark blues and foaming white streaks, and “Artemis,” pouring passionate emerald greens and deep browns into a work reminiscent of the intensity of the sea. Entry to the exhibit is free.