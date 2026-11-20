News of the Day for Nov. 20, 2026

The S&P 500 comes into today’s session on a six-day losing streak. Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images Stock futures suggest the Nasdaq and S&P 500 will fall sharply in early trading; the major indexes are on track to have their worst week in about a year and one-half; Anthropic shares are falling in early trading after yesterday’s massive IPO; Intuit’s stock is plummeting after it announced plans to sell Mailchimp; and retailer stocks are moving at the end of a busy week of earnings reports from the sector.

Two major stock indexes appear poised to extend yesterday’s steep losses. Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 were recently down 2.2% while those tied to the S&P 500 dropped 1.5%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.5%. The S&P 500 enters today’s session on a six-day losing streak, and all three major indexes are at their lowest levels since the spring.

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Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which affects interest rates, fell to 4.98% from 5.05% Thursday. Oil prices were slipping, with the West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, recently down 1% to $82.30 a barrel. Gold futures were down 3% at $3,575 an ounce, their lowest level in 14 months, while bitcoin continued losing ground, trading recently at $61,400.to post their biggest weekly losses since the White House announced sweeping tariffs in April 2025.

The Dow Jones Industrial was down about 6.2% for the week at Thursday’s close, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were off by 5% and 5.1%, respectively. By comparison, the Dowduring the first week of April last year, while the S&P tumbled 9.1% and the Nasdaq plunged 10%. Stocks have come under pressure in recent weeks as investors weigh the outlook for AI, which has fueled the market’s growth in recent years.

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Anthropic shares were down about 12% in recent premarket trading, afteron Thursday about 17% above their IPO price. The stock opened on the Nasdaq at $111.50, quickly shot up to $115 and then mostly traded for less than $100. With shares priced at $83, the IPO raised a record $81.3 billion.

Coming into today’s session, the AI lab behind Claude has a market value of roughly $1.8 trillion, making it one of the world’s most valuable companies by market capitalization. The IPO was viewed as an important test of the health of the AI trade. Intuit shares are plummeting after it announced plans to sell Mailchimp for about one-third of what it paid for the marketing automation platform.

Intuit , the parent company, of TurboTax, Credit Karma and QuickBooks, plans to sell Mailchimp for about $3.68 billion. It paid about $12 billion for Mailchimp, according to an agreement Intuit announced in 2021. Intuit’s shares were recently down nearly 10%, making it one of the worst performing stocks, even though the company reported quarterly results that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Gap’s stock was rising, while shares of Ross Stores and BJ’s were falling after the companies handed in quarterly results. Gap shares were up some 3% after the retailer reported more income than expected and lowered its outlook for the full fiscal year. Results from Ross Stores topped revenue and earnings estimates, but the stock was recently down some 6%. BJ’s Wholesale shares were down about 5% after it handed in better-than-expected results this morning.

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The latest results capped off a busy week for retail earnings reports, with Walmart , Target , Home Depot and Lowe’s also reporting.