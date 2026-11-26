Evaluating what Detroit Lions have to be thankful for this year on Thanksgiving.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts in front of quarterback Jared Goff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAll-time, the Lions hold a 38-46-2 record, but have lost four of the five they've played under head coach Dan Campbell.

However, they have an opportunity to change their fortunes in a big way as they're battling the Chicago Bears for first-place in the NFC North.during the Campbell and Brad Holmes era, and as a result the organization and it's fan base have plenty to be thankful on this holiday. The Lions seem to have struck the right chords as of late, as they're one win away from four-straight winning seasons.

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Even last year, when the team finished in last-place in the NFC North, they had a 9-8 record and came up just shy of a postseason berth. Under the leadership of Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, the Lions have been in one of the best stretches in franchise history.