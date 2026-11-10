5 Things a Professional Organizer Says You Should Do Now to Get Ready for the Holidays

The holiday rush is almost here. A professional organizer shares five simple tasks to tackle now so you can actually enjoy the season.

feel so far away—but if you are planning to host friends or family this holiday season, now is actually the perfect time to start preparations.

, getting organized probably involves a few more steps than you think, and starting the process early can make a big difference later on. That said, early holiday prep isn’t as much for the benefit for your guests as it is for your own well-being.time of the year when you’re running from store to store trying to nail down an elusive household need with hours to go before your extended family arrives.

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” Below, Yang shares why early November is actually the perfect time to start preparing for the holidays as well as five things you should do right away to get ready for the upcoming joyful season. Yana Iskayeva / Getty ImagesOverall, by getting your holiday prep done by early November, you’re making things much easier for yourself once Thanksgiving hits—and all the other holidays follow soon after.

“Think of good preparations as a holiday gift you are giving to Future You: the gift of enjoying time with your loved ones,” Yang says. “Odds are, this isn’t your first holiday rodeo,” says Yang. “When trying to solve any problem, you should take a moment and see how it went the last time.

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” The best way to do this is to “make a list of anything that marred the experience last year, and brainstorm how to do it better,” according to Yang. This is also a step to keep in mind for Future You.

“To get an extra jump on things, open a note file on your phone and jot down all the little issues that crop up this time, too,” Yang says. You’ll be happy to have this list come next November.over the season, it’s best to determine how well-equipped you are for that early on,” advises Yang.

“How many guest rooms do you have, and how many people can they accommodate? Remember, too, the strain that extra people can have on your linens, towels, laundry baskets and bathrooms. ”, now is also the time to alert them.

“If somebody is going to need to book a hotel, it’s best to tell them ASAP,” Yang says.and craft supplies, especially if your guests are bringing kids. ” By getting a head start on these supplies now, you’ll be able to find better prices and have time to look for-produced gift wrap—whereas if you wait until the last minute, you’ll just have to buy whatever’s left in the nearest store.

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Plus, having extra gift-wrapping and crafting supplies comes in handy when there are kids in the house.

“Sending the little ones off to wrap presents and“One supply list that needs extra attention is the groceries,” says Yang. “Decide what meals you’ll be making early on, andyour shopping list by how perishable the items are. ” That way, you can start buying shelf-stable and frozen items now, and you’ll know what“Consider turning a room in your house into a holiday central,” such as an office or guest room, Yang advises.

“Put all your present supplies, nonperishable foods and spare household goods into a cabinet or two,” she says. “That keeps everything safe from the hands of kids, the paws of pets and the possibility of forgetfulness using up something you’ll need to keep the seasonal mirth flowing.

” If you don’t have a spare room where you can do this, you can still create a mini “holiday central” by using a closet, storage totes or even something as simple as a laundry basket.