5 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Ugly Loss to Tennessee

Operation Blackout took place at Kyle Field as unranked Texas A&M hosted No. 8 Tennessee. This matchup was the second time these two teams have squared off in

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed hands off the ball to running back Rueben Owens II during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This matchup was the second time these two teams have squared off in Aggieland since the Maroon and White joined the SEC. With the stakes high, the Volunteers extended their College Football Playoff chances, as it was a “great day to be a Tennessee Volunteer. ” In contrast, the Aggies’ chances of becoming bowl-eligible plummeted after a 22-7 loss.now has his program at 4-6 overall and faces major questions after failing to beat a ranked team for the first time this season.

Also read Tennessee vs. Texas A&M availability report: Friday's update

That said, here are the takeaways from his team dropping their sixth conference game of the 2026-27 campaign. Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre hands off the ball to running back DeSean Bishop as Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe defends in coverage during the first half at Kyle Field.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect One of Tennessee's keys to the game was establishing the run game early, and they've done that so far this season. Tennessee was the SEC's best at running the football, averaging 216 yards per game, and that was part of the recipe early on. Volunteers’ running back DeSean Bishop touched the football 15 times in the first half and did everything he could to wear down the Aggies' defense.

He did a solid job using his footwork to his advantage, finding open gaps and taking off. Notably, he never had a carry over 10 yards, and all of his runs were held to six yards or less. By halftime, he had 43 yards and was still the leading rusher. He continued pounding the ball inside as his offensive line set the tone and won most of the time, except in the red zone.

Tennessee had the ball for over half of the first 30 minutes. Definitely not how A&M wanted it to go at home, but they somehow held head coach Josh Heupel’s team to just six points going into the locker room. What the offensive coordinator drew up kept the Aggies’ defense on its toes, with the running backs getting a solid number of carries.

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Of the first 37 plays, 25 came on the ground, a point of emphasis heading into the break. Quarterback George MacIntyre had only one incompletion in his first 12 pass attempts and still couldn’t give his offense a lead. He lost one of his wide receiver weapons, Mike Matthews, who was spotted on crutches on the sidelines, leaving MacIntyre without another playmaker.

With 100 of the 145 total yards at halftime coming through the air, it didn't seem like the main issue for this A&M defense. They couldn't stay on the field on offense because the Tennessee defense made statements after a few errors. Heupel’s crew wrapped up with the ball for over 42 minutes, and that basically won't win a game in this landscape of college football.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The team managed one touchdown after five drives. Of those five drives, three ended in punts, plus a missed field goal and a touchdown. Not the most ideal start against the best defense in the SEC, but the run game gave the offense a small cushion.

What made the start a little concerning was that the offense completed only four passes on nine attempts. Those receptions went to only wide receiver Aaron Gregory and Mario Craver. As Elko mentioned earlier in the week, there are no excuses for injuries in the receiver room. The Nashville native was already without Terry Bussey, Ashton Bethel-Roman, and Kelshaun Johnson, so that probably played a role, but there were still other options to throw to.

At intermission, A&M’s receivers had only 44 yards, and of those four catches, three went to Craver and one to Gregory. Only one of those passes was credited as an explosive play: a 23-yard pickup by Gregory late in the second quarter to move the chains. Only two other explosive plays came from the running backs. Reed ended his day with only nine completions for 71 yards.

Both schools struggled to convert on third down as they battled to see who could accumulate more first downs. At halftime, A&M had only one third down that didn't cut it, while Tennessee tallied just three first downs on 10 attempts. Two of the three first downs the Volunteers managed to move the ball downfield came on handoffs to Bishop. The other was a 17-yard catch-and-run by Matthews that the referees spotted at the A&M 22.

As for the Maroon and White’s offense, one effective third down came when offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins drew up a route for the 5-foot-11 junior, Craver, that produced a 13-yard gain. Later in the second half, the Orange, White and Smokey Gray found two more third-down conversions but were held in check by a strong defense. Tennessee finished 5-of-17, while A&M finished 2-of-11. Not great for either program.

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Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies kicker David Olano kicks the ball during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arguably, one of the biggest differences in this matchup was what the Volunteers did when lining up for a field goal and how A&M did when running out to do the same.

The Aggies’ defense handled business without giving up a touchdown through 45 minutes of action. The Volunteers' offense had plenty of chances to score but often failed to capitalize deep in Aggie territory. Tennessee found itself in the red zone five different times. Guess how many of those drives resulted in points?

All of them, but how many ended up being a touchdown? Only two. When Tennessee’s offense battled through and couldn’t capitalize, Heupel and Co. sent out the kicking unit, and Cooper Ranvier was asked to do what he does best. He did so on the first drive of the afternoon, putting Tennessee up 3-0 early with a 23-yard chip shot.

His next opportunity came from 30 yards out with six minutes left in the second quarter, and he drove the ball to tie it 7-6. A&M’s kicker, David Olano, had been nearly perfect and led the SEC in made field goals, but he missed a 50-yard attempt to extend the lead to 10-6, keeping it a one-point game going into the locker room.

That miss was his second of the season and kept his team from building on a decent first half. Ranvier went on to boot a kick from 30+ yards and didn’t blink when his name was called as his third booming kick gave the Volunteers a 9-7 lead. MacIntyre finally threw his first touchdown of the day to Brame, sending Ranvier out again to make it a two-score game for the first time, and the PAT was good.

The Aggies' inability to convert on fourth down on their 10th drive handed the Volunteers the ball back in great field position in opposing territory. Defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill's defense was able to, yet again, get a stop that sent Ranvier out for the 44-yard field goal that felt like the exclamation point, and it was. Still, he made another one from 27 yards out after a late interception by the Aggies' offense.

Kolton Becker is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies and Houston Cougars On SI from Port Lavaca, Texas. He is a graduate from Texas A&M University with a degree in agricultural communications and journalism and a minor in sport management. As a former sports reporter with TexAgs and The Battalion, he has covered Texas A&M football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, track & field, cross country, swim & dive and equestrian.

In his spare time, he loves to hunt, fish, cook, do play-by-play announcing at high school sporting events, spend time with family/friends as well as be involved with his local church.