A foray into the Massachusetts town-by-town election results offers up some interesting tidbits.

A line of voters wait to pick up their ballots at the Cambridge Water Department polling location Tuesday night. Choose your preferred verb: Massachusetts Democrats prevailed, romped, cruised or steamrolled in Tuesday’s midterm elections..

But a foray into the Massachusetts election results maps showcasing the varying wins and losses offers up some interesting tidbits about what they mean for the Bay State, both this year and potentially four years out.when Kamala Harris faced off against Donald Trump in the presidential election. Fall River, for example, narrowly went for Trump in 2024 — thethe city had gone for a Republican presidential candidate in 100 years.

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Meanwhile, Harris won but underperformed in the state’s cities with the most Hispanic voters, such as Lawrence, Lynn and Holyoke. But this year, Fall River snapped back to the Democrats. Democratic Gov. Maura Healey beat GOP nominee Mike Minogue in the city 52% to 44%.

And she dominated in Lawrence, Lynn and Holyoke with around 73%, 68% and 67% of votes in those cities, respectively, similar to past levels of Democratic support. Rich Parr, an election analyst and vice president of MassINC Polling Group, said it’s a part of the same story nationally — as seen in redder states like South Carolina, Georgia and Texas — where Black and Hispanic votersTuesday’s map for Minogue bore similarities to 2022, when Healey, then the attorney general, crushed Trump supporter Geoff Diehl in her first run for governor.

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The bad news for Minogue is that he does not appear to have expanded the map — despite putting nearly $20 million into his own campaign. According to Parr, the good news for Minogue is that, if he runs in 2030 , Trump won’t be the president.

Parr said voters tend to forget about the losing candidates in these types of races, giving them the opportunity to reintroduce themselves. Former Gov. Charlie Baker is one example. The Republican first ran for the Corner Office in 2010, when the anti-Obama Tea Party was ascendant, but lost to then-incumbent Gov.

Deval Patrick. Lessons learned, Baker returned and won in 2014 with aQuestion 7, the closest statewide contest, remains too close to call as of Wednesday evening, with the “no” side up by a single percentage point. But there’s a clear divide on the question between urban and suburban/rural. Cambridge, Somerville and Boston all overwhelmingly voted for the measure, an“You could say people who live in cities that are used to density and are not as afraid of it,” said Parr.

“They don’t have these big lots at risk of being subdivided or reduced. ” However, the big margins the “yes” campaign won in cities were canceled out by the “no” side’s dominance in smaller communities. The “no” side on Question 7 won in 265 of the 337 cities and towns that had reported results as of Wednesday night.

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Rehoboth, a suburban-rural town on the Rhode Island border, had the highest “no” percentage with 75%.to make taxpayer rebate checks flowing out of Beacon Hill a more frequent occurrence. While the Associated Press has yet to call the still-tight race, supporters of Question 5 have conceded defeat — while sometimes blaming more liberal, wealthy communities for the outcome. The state’s top elected Democrats rallied against Question 5, arguing it would cut funding for public schools and health care.

Jim Stergios, executive director of Pioneer Institute, which backed the measure, said Question 5 ran into the most opposition in places like Cambridge, Newton, Brookline and Somerville. Indeed, more than two-thirds of voters cast ballots against Question 5 in those communities. The"no" side was also above 60% in many of Boston's northwest suburbs and in lots of western Massachusetts communities.

“But if you look at communities like Springfield, New Bedford, Chicopee and Lawrence, it won there,” Stergios told WBUR’s Simón Rios. “There's this growing divide between the have and the have-nots politically in terms of their power. ”that you can “trust the polls to usually be in the ballpark, but you can’t trust them to be exactly ‘right,’” due to the natural level of imprecision.

Candidate polls are also different from ballot question polls, where the “lead” isn’t as indicative of an outcome, in part because“On Fox News they said the pollsters lived to fight another day and I think that’s accurate,” Parr said.