5 Surprising Batman Easter Eggs In The Latest LEGO Games

Discover hidden references to famous media across multiple franchises, from weapon copies inspired by popular video games to animatronics reminiscent of a classic horror franchise. Even allusions to pop culture series like Sunny in Philadelphia are included in this list.

The LEGO games have never shied away from being filled to the brim with Easter eggs and references for their respective franchises, but the release of LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight has so many that it's hard to keep track of them without replaying several times.

Combined with how massive Legacy of The Dark Knight's open world is, there are countless opportunities for hidden details still waiting to be discovered. The official LEGO X account hasn't been shy of responding to Easter egg discoveries either, making some of the later appearances in this list even more surprising.

Even in the short time since release, fans have already found countless references that not only replicate or take inspiration from iconic moments across a wide array of Batman media, but also more than a few surprising Easter eggs that show just how much love was put into Legacy of The Dark Knight's environments. 10. A Few Familiar Weapons Can Still Be Found In Arkham City When you meet Legacy of The Dark Knight's Lucias Fox for the very first time, a nearby vault will have a few inconspicuously designed weapons leaning against it that offer a familiar sight for fans of a beloved LEGO game.

Even though it might look like a generic LEGO weapon to many, Lucias' new tech is actually a copy of the deconstructor from LEGO Batman 2, which was previously wielded by none other than Lex Luther himself. While you unfortunately can't weld the powerful weapon for your own gain, it's still a nice touch that acknowledges LEGO Batman's predecessors that paved the way for Legacy of The Dark Knight. 9.

The Closest Thing We'll Get To A Resident Evil-Themed LEGO Release Being the owner of Legacy of The Dark Knight's in-game story, Bat Mite has no shortage of fourth-wall-breaking interests and references to throw out at a confused Batman, but one line and outfit easily stand out from the rest. 8. LEGO Batman's Shop Has Some Fantastic Room Decor As if Bat Mite's unique interest in horror games wasn't notable enough, his shop has no shortage of references to real-world anime in the form of LEGO-themed posters based on the protagonists from a variety of iconic shows across the decades.

With nods to popular shōnen anime like Naruto and One Piece, to classic films such as Akira and Spirited Away, Bat Mite's referential taste in room decor feels surprisingly appropriate for the fifth-dimensional being. 7. Arctic World Has A Polar Bear You Don't Want To Mess With Exploring the Penguin's Arctic World, you can find a plethora of abandoned decorations tucked away in a storage room, and while there is no shortage of penguin figures and snowmen, a few familiar animatronics are a clever nod to none other than the classic horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy's.

As if the skeleton lying beneath an outdated animatronic wasn't already enough of a clue, the Polar Bear will even invite you to be had for dinner at their diner, before claiming Arctic World has no responsibility for any injuries that occur on their premises. 6. The Penguin Has A Wide Taste Of Referential Interests While it might not be as involved as some of LEGO Batman's other Easter eggs, while fighting The Penguin and his legion of henchmen within Artic World, the dastardly gang will spit out no shortage of callbacks to a surprising number of classic franchises.

While it makes more sense to hear the Penguin quote 90s films like Home Alone's'Merry Christmas ya filthy animals', a few others are even more shocking. Not only do the Penguin's Henchmen call out 'for the emperor' in a way that's eerily similar to the shout from Warhammer 40,000, but the Penguin will also shout out 'so anyway, I started blasting,' which is a clear nod to one of the most widely popularized moments from the hit comedy show Always Sunny in Philadelphia. 5.

This Infamous Batman Tweet Has Been Immortalized Forever While this Easter egg was revealed in one of the playable demos before LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight was officially released, that hasn't stopped fans from discovering the iconic quote for themselves





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Batman Easter Eggs Legacy Of The Dark Knight LEGO References Open World Fourth-Wall Breaking References To Real-World Anime Fifth-Dimensional Being Warhammer 40 000 Surprising Comic Relief Wh40k Archae

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

8 Foods With More Vitamin B12 Than Eggs, According to DietitiansAll your B12 needs to come from your diet.

Read more »

Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Directors & Cast Reveal Obscure Easter EggsThe latest Mario movie is on Digital!

Read more »

New Batman Game Lets Players Play as the Batman Family: Batman, Batgirl, Batwoman, and Nightwing!The new Batman game, set to make its debut at SPIEL Essen, is a cooperation adventure game that encourages players to team up as the Batman Family members and stop supervillains. With a substantial narrative element and the use of stunning artwork by Jorge Jimenez, players will need to adapt and change strategies to overcome the threat.

Read more »

5 Restaurant Chains Shoppers Say Have the Best Bacon and EggsFrom thick-cut bacon to fresh-cracked eggs, these chains serve top-rated breakfast classics.

Read more »