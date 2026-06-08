5 Summer Sunglass Trends Having Their Moment in the Sun

From sporty shields to an office siren's wire-rims, shop the latest sunglass styles of the season.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. Looking to make a style statement this summer?

Start with sunglasses. Often regarded as an afterthought accessory—a piece that inspires less fanfare than big-ticket bags or shoes—eyewear is actually a potent styling tool. The right sunglasses can level up your look. Extra-large shades might bring drama or mystery, while classic Wayfarers offer a timeless sense of cool.

Thedelivered plenty of fresh inspiration, introducing a wave of exciting new sunglasses trends, plus endless possibilities for your summer style persona. At brands like Celine, Khaite, Prada, and Loewe, shades arguably stole the spotlight. Ahead, discover the five sunglasses trends we’re most excited to wear this summer. Just in time for the 2026 World Cup, channel your inner early aughts WAG in a sunglass style that offers full coverage.

Hide from the paparazzi in this considerable shape, which is marked by a curved front that cradles the face. At Celine, Bottega Veneta, and Chloé, tinted lenses appeared in an assortment of sizes and colors. Ranging in mood from cinematic to retro to bohemian, this non-traditional lens will add a dose of colorful chic to your day.

Even if, like me, you can’t run a mile to save your life, you can borrow the agile cool of an athlete with a pair of sporty shades. Bold colors, silver frames, and game-ready shapes will up the energy of any outfit. Wire rims are nothing new in the eyewear realm, but they feel fresh in the hands of designers like Miuccia Prada and Michael Rider. This look marries sporty ease and oversize glamour.

Seen at Loewe, Khaite, and Burberry, this shape feels new and directional for 2026.





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