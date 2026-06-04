5 summer music fests that offer the most bang for your buck

Prices are high for big music fests, so here are some smaller Colorado showcases like Fancy Spider and Blucifer’s First Rodeo.

Fort Collins’ Frail Talk are Al Woodchek and Cor Wright. The and plays the Indiewood Street Festival on June 6. Producers of these multi-artist, music discovery events have seen record-high costs and ticket prices for fans, which have led to cratering sales and, in some cases, outright closures.

Some beloved events have already disappeared from the calendar this summer — see Grand Junction’s Country Jam Colorado, which is absent in 2026 despite a solid, 33-year run.such as Pitchfork Music Festival have disappeared, been paused, or faced an alarming decline in ticket sales, like Coachella did in 2024, aThis summer sees the first version of the DIY Blucifer’s First Rodeo, while Trinidad’s ambitious Fancy Spider is back for Year No. 2.

Most of Colorado’s marquee fests have also managed to hold on year after year, despite major pandemic disruptions; see alsoThat’s partly because small fests are becoming both more attractive to music fans and easier to put on for producers, especially in this era of $5 per-gallon gas and creeping inflation. Big fests tend to have big prices, due to their need to pay for both the household names and the infrastructure, ranging from site rentals to insurance and security guards.

Passes toat Snowmass Town Park, for example, start at $224 for a single day, with three listed acts per date . A full-fest pass starts at $400. With 3 acts per day, that comes out to about $75 per act. By contrast, multi-stage fests offer performances that overlap so you’re not likely not likely to see all of them, but you’re also not likely to get bored.

The annual, Sept. 11-12 at the National Western Center, charges $165 per day but offers more than two dozen acts including Kygo, Troyboi, Tiësto and Sidepiece. It’s not just about the math, of course, as there are no extra points for seeing the most acts — unless that’s your thing — or saving the most money.

The idea is to be joyously surrounded by music, not constantly clocking your journey like a fitness app. To wit: in Snowmass, home of the aforementioned JAS Aspen Labor Day Experience, you can find the free Mountainside Music Festival, June 11-13 on the Fanny Hill Stage, “featuring folk, pop, country and alternative acts performing against the destination’s stunning vista backdrop,” organizers said. It’s hard to beat that deal if you’re looking for stunning mountain scenery.

In that spirit, here are five smaller, more affordable summer music festivals on the Front Range that offer an alternative to big events — and possibly the most bang for your buck.and Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille. It sold out, encouraging another version in Englewood with national and local acts Sam Burchfield, Bluebook, the Animeros, the Crooked Rugs and Frail Talk.

Tickets for the event at South Broadway and West Hampden are $20-$25, with reduced prices for kids 4-12. Free for kids under 3. is Denver’s long-running indie music fest that’s being rebooted in the RiNo Arts District, July 24-26 at various venues, after closing up shop on South Broadway last year. It features more than 200 shows for a full-fest price of $110, which is a killer deal by any standard, andsuch as 54 Ultra, slenderbodies, Goldie Boutilier, Kaash Paige, Tommy Newport, Charlotte Sands, MAVI, Twin Shadow, King Mala, Deb Never, The Droptines and Bad Nerves.

Tickets and a full lineup are available at This is a pivotal debut for the event in RiNo, whose Business Improvement District is supporting it with a $1 million investment over the next few years. With 160 local bands on tap, it’s a mostly-Denver music fest that continues the event’s 25-year legacy of supporting the music scene here. , a brand new music-fest that’s filling The UMS hole on South Broadway and elsewhere.

With another 160 Front Range bands at multiple independent venues, it’s a great excuse to discover and celebrate Denver acts such as Pink Hawks, Colfax Speed Queen, and Team Nonexistent. All-access passes are already sold out, but you can buy 2-day wristbands for the South Broadway-centric dates for $59 and buy a DIY-pass for $39. . Can both survive, or even thrive? We’ll find out next month.

The 2025 Youth on Record Block Party and Youth Music Festival featured performances from artists such as Claruin, pictured. Can’t get enough local music? Check out the Youth on Record Block Party, which is operated by the so-named student music-education nonprofit. The 12th annual event is set to return Sept. 19, outside at Youth on Record , with a free, all-ages celebration of local culture.

That includes “hundreds of all-ages music lovers each year for a day-long festival,” organizers said.

“Join us for powerful performances from emerging artists, food trucks, community vendors, and free activities. ” Lineup to come. Learn more about the all-ages event atEvergreen is again hosting this student-run fest with some celebrity shine on its headliner, and a bevy of performers that reinforce Colorado’s identity as a roots-music haven.

This year features— longtime actor Kevin and sibling/Emmy-winning composer Michael — with performances from Alex Hagar, Grady and the Hootin’ Bandits, Michael Morrow and the Culprits, Christie Huff, and Neoni. The one-day event, presented by the Wooden Hawk Foundation, takes place at Buchanan Field . Tickets range from $32.46 to $42.85 for adults, $10 for youth 6-18, and free for 5 and under.

Downtown Trinidad’s walkable Fancy Spider Music Fest is run by some folks in the know — founders Curtis Wallach and Suzanne Magnuson also own and operate the Trinidad Lounge, and Wallach co-owns Denver’s legendary Hi-Dive — and it’s expanding in its second year.

Expect indoor and open-air shows from more than 50 local and regional acts in diverse genres, organizers said, from punk and hip hop to folk, metal and jazz. Tickets for the event, taking place across various venues in this southern Colorado border town, are $100 for full-fest access. Single-day passes, if capacity allows, and other options will go on sale later. (Oct. 9-11,





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