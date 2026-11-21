The Hoosiers moved to 6-0 behind dominant performances in multiple facets of the game on Friday night

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis celebrates after a play against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect– which, save for a late run in the first half, was never really in this one. Here are five stats that determined the Hoosiers’ sixth straight win to open this 2026-27 season:Indiana Hoosiers guard Bryce Lindsay reacts after scoring against the Kentucky Wildcats during a game Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers defeated the Wildcats 90-76.

Also read How To Get Away with Murder Defined Legal Thrillers and Revealed Genre Decline

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectEvery Hoosier that came off the bench scored at least four points on Friday night. Kentucky, meanwhile, saw its entire bench combine for four points. Indiana’s reserves were led by Bryce Lindsay, who wound up playing 31 minutes and scoring a team-high 20 points despite struggling from the field . The 2026-27 Hoosiers just have more depth than most teams .

So, aside from the scoring, that allows them to pick and choose lineups that favor them in specific matchups – which is exactly what happened vs. Kentucky. Starting big Samet Yigitoglu played just 17 minutes, Indiana went small and it used Kentucky’s size against it. Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis and Indiana Hoosiers forward Aiden Sherrell celebrate after a play against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Advertisement

Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Somehow, despite the Wildcats boasting an otherworldly size advantage – especially with Yigitoglu barely playing – the Hoosiers dominated the glass. The overall advantage was plus-eight, which matched the difference on the offensive boards. Indiana was the more physical team. Plain and simple.

The Hoosiers brought the fight to the Wildcats, and Mark Pope’s squad folded. It’s often a cliche to say “they wanted it more”. But that was the reality on Friday night. Indiana outhustled and outmuscled Kentucky all night long.

And the difference on the scoreboard: nine more second-chance points. There were enough notable disparities – points off turnovers, second-chance points, free-throw margin – working against Kentucky, that it’s a borderline shock that the Wildcats only lost by 14. That is, until you see their efficiency.efficient. 54.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep, to be exact. As expected, the Hoosiers’ two-point defense remains a key weakness.

Every Wildcat in the starting lineup shot 50 percent or better from inside the arc. As a team, they shot 60.5 percent on two-pointers. Admittedly, some of those were tough midrange pull-ups. But a lot of them were at-the-rim twos, as well.

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Markus Burton and Indiana Hoosiers guard Bryce Lindsay look on against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This was, without a doubt, the biggest swing in the game. Indiana shot 28-for-31 – how about that efficiency? – from the free-throw line, while Kentucky went just 3-for-7.

Advertisement

The Hoosiers are top-75 in the nation in both free-throw rate on offense and free-throw rate allowed . Essentially, they keep teams off the line, yet live there themselves. And if Indiana can continue that trend while also hitting freebies near this clip, the Hoosiers are going to win themselves a lot of games at the charity stripe. . On Friday in particular, Mustaf was a bit out of control on offense and couldn’t get much going .

Burton, for his part, was pretty sound, navigating through the teeth of the defense and getting to his midrange jumper or finishing at the cup. Sherrell, though, didn’t have a perfect night. His three-point shooting was superb . But Sherrell is a physical, athletic and skilled 7-footer.

In no world should he ever shoot 1-for-7 on two-pointers. He must strike a better balance between striping it from deep and making an impact inside. Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Indiana basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features, and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember.

An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.