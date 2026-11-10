5 states in Colorado River Basin elect new governors. Will it impact negotiations?

Gov. Cox was the only river basin governor not on the ballot this year. California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming all elected new governors, while Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs won her reelection.

Canyonlands National Park backcountry river ranger Steve Young drives a boat on the Colorado River in Grand County on April 29, 2025. Five of the seven Colorado River Basin states elected new governors last week.

The Bureau of Reclamation's plan requires water cuts from Lower Basin states. SALT LAKE CITY — Five of the seven Colorado River Basin states elected new governors last week.

Also read Everything Kenny Dillingham, Players Said After Arizona State's 20-10 Win vs. Colorado

However, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox doesn't think it will impact negotiations as the seven states remain at an impasse over how the river's water is allocated.

"I don't feel like there will be major changes between the former governors and their successors. I don't think it changes things that way, but it does give us an opportunity to build new relationships, and we'll certainly work hard at that," the governor said during his monthly briefing with Utah reporters on Monday. Cox was the only river basin governor not on the ballot this year. Arizona Gov.

Advertisement

Katie Hobbs won her reelection; California , Colorado , Nevada , New Mexico and Wyoming all elected new governors. He already knew Barlow, Weiser, Becerra and Haaland — the latter two serving as the secretaries of health and human services and Interior, respectively, under the Biden administration. Cox said he reached out to Ford after his election win.

In addition to reaching out to the new governors, Utah will host a seminar for new governors next week. The Colorado River accounts for approximately one-third of Utah's drinking water, according to state officials. They estimate that 60% of the state benefits from it altogether.

It called on the Lower Basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada to mandatorily trim 1.25 million acre-feet of water annually over the next two years, while Utah and other Upper Colorado Basin states may voluntarily cut up to 200,000 acre-feet. Utah leaders have noted that a consensus agreement could also replace the document altogether. There have been no updates on the interstate negotiations, though, Cox added on Monday.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Gov. Cox says Great Salt Lake, housing, social media will be priorities in 2027