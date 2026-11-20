After eloping in Las Vegas, Robby Hoffman and Gabby Windey got legally married at a Los Angeles courthouse in April 2025

Jordan Gautreau Hardy and Laine Hardy; John Elway and Paige Green. Credit: Jordan Gautreau Hardy/Instagram; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.

“What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other. ” Robby Hoffman and Gabby Windey at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on April 5, 2025. Credit: Stefanie Keenan/GettyThe two wed in an unofficial Las Vegas ceremony in January 2025 before legally getting married at a L.A. courthouse in April of that year.

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In 2021, Windey became the first female and first NFL cheerleader in history to win the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award, per the“It really was everything I’ve always wanted to do,” she said of cheerleading during a January 2022 episode of the.

“It teaches you so much, like teamwork, putting others before yourself, a sense of community, and you always have people that have your back. It’s so much more than dance. ”Michelle Beisner-Buck and Joe Buck at the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on July 20, 2022. Credit: Leon Bennett/GettyBefore becoming a sports reporter herself, Michelle was a Denver Broncos cheerleader from 1997 to 2003, with four of those years as team captain.

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She performed at the 1998 Super Bowl and the 1999 Pro Bowl. Mile High Sports in December 2012.

“It was the greatest six plus years of my life. It made me accountable. It made me respectful. It’s humbled me.

It made me a better woman, a better person. ”season 17. He wed former New Orleans Saints cheerleader Jordan Gautreau Hardy in June 2025. The two met after Jordan messaged Laine on Instagram to request a video for her grandmother, who was a big Jordan danced for the New Orleans Pelicans for one season from 2019 until 2020 before joining the New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe in May 2024.

She danced for the team for part of the season before leaving to focus on her pregnancy with Hollis. John Elway and Paige Green at the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami on Feb. 1, 2020. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicin August 2009 — even though the Broncos and Raiders are rival teams. The two met four years earlier at a celebrity golf tournament in Los Angeles.

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Paige has reunited with her fellow Raiderettes several times over the years. In August 2022, she posted a series ofmet his now-wife Elizabeth Smith, a former Raiders cheerleader, through a mutual friend — but their initial chat nearly ended poorly. According to Elizabeth, Alex was “shy” and “quiet,” and she initially declined Alex’s offer to buy her a drink. So, their friend stepped in.

“My friend, who I had run into and kind of caught up with that night, said, ‘Give me your number, let’s chat, would love to catch up,’ ” Elizabeth recalled to). “So I gave him my number and left with my friend, and he, unbeknownst to me, went to Alex and said, ‘Here, she wants me to give you her number. ’ ”