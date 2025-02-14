5 Sleeper Tight Ends Who Could Breakout in 2025 Fantasy Football

Tight end is a tough position to navigate in fantasy football, but these five players could surprise you in 2025. From rookie prospects to players poised for bigger roles, these sleepers have the potential to become fantasy stars.

Tight end has become one of the most challenging offensive positions to navigate in fantasy football . Selecting the right players, particularly those who can outperform their average draft position and make a significant fantasy impact, is crucial. Throughout the offseason, I will provide you with the information you need to win your next league championship. Last year, players like Jonnu Smith and Tucker Kraft emerged unexpectedly as late-round draft picks who finished as fantasy starters.

Here are five of my early favorites to achieve similar success next season, including a collegiate prospect who could become a star if he lands with the right team. The days of rookie tight ends having minimal fantasy impact are over, as we've witnessed a first-year player lead the position in points in each of the last two years. Enter Warren, who NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah ranks as his top tight end prospect and his fifth-best prospect overall. Coming off his final collegiate season, which saw him post 104 catches, 1,233 yards, and eight touchdowns, Warren could be a valuable fantasy asset from his very first year in the NFL.Sinnott didn't make a major impact as a rookie, but he had the opportunity to learn behind veteran Zach Ertz. With Ertz scheduled to become a free agent, Sinnott could take over the starting role in an offense that targeted Ertz 91 times (eighth-most in the NFL among tight ends) this season. I recommend keeping a close eye on this situation, as it could create a favorable opportunity for Sinnott to make a significant impact in his second year. The Jaguars still have Evan Engram under contract, but whether he returns to the team next season remains uncertain. If Engram departs, Strange would step into a more prominent role in the offense next season. Trevor Lawrence enjoys throwing to his tight ends, so Strange could be a valuable asset. We also saw glimpses of his potential this past season, as he scored nine-plus fantasy points six times in his second year. Johnson flashed some promise late in his rookie season, scoring 10-plus points in two of his final four games (9.8 PPG). He is projected to be the top tight end option for the Giants next season, so he should see an increase in targets in his second NFL campaign. Much of this depends on New York's quarterback situation, whether they sign, trade, or draft one, but Johnson is a player to remember.All Jr. didn't contribute much in his rookie season, playing behind Mike Gesicki. However, Gesicki is scheduled to become a free agent in 2025. This could lead to a much more prominent role for All Jr. in the Bengals' passing game. Tee Higgins is also slated to be a free agent, so this offense could look quite different next season. Regardless, All Jr. is a player that fantasy managers need to monitor throughout the upcoming offseason





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fantasy Football Tight End Sleeper Picks Breakout Players 2025

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GQ Bowl 2025: Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Collection Takes Center Stage in New OrleansGQ will partner with American designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla to present the inaugural GQ Bowl fashion show on February 7th at Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans. The event will showcase Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Bode Rec. collection, inspired by her father's football past and the vibrant festival culture of New Orleans. The show will be livestreamed on GQ.com and feature a VIP party and all-access coverage.

Read more »

Edmunds' hybrid SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs 2025 Toyota RAV4 HybridIf you’re in the market for a hybrid SUV, don’t miss out on this comparison.

Read more »

Ten Fall 2025 Menswear Trends for Your 2025 MoodboardThese fall 2025 menswear trends paint a portrait of a fashion industry in flux as this year shapes up as one of transition.

Read more »

Super Bowl 2025 Trailers: A Glimpse into 2025's Most Anticipated FilmsSuper Bowl 2025 offered a spectacular showcase of upcoming films, with numerous trailers captivating audiences with their first looks at highly anticipated blockbusters. From adrenaline-pumping action to heartwarming adventures, the Super Bowl trailers provided a tantalizing glimpse into the cinematic experiences awaiting viewers in 2025.

Read more »

2025 Ford Explorer vs. 2025 Honda Pilot: Which Midsize SUV Is Right For You?Edmunds automotive experts put these SUVs head-to-head to help you decide. In a comparison of the 2025 Ford Explorer and 2025 Honda Pilot, Edmunds highlights the Explorer's new styling, updated interior, and advanced technology features. The Pilot, while recently redesigned, is less exciting to drive but boasts a smoother ride and better capability for outdoor adventures.

Read more »

Xbox Game Pass January 2025 Wave 2 Includes Citizen Sleeper 2 and Sniper Elite ResistanceThe second wave of January 2025 games for Xbox Game Pass includes the anticipated sequel to one of 2022’s most beloved games, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector. The Wave 2 additions also include Sniper Elite Resistance. Games leaving the service on January 31st were also announced.

Read more »