5 Simple Habits of People Who Naturally Feel Confident

What do naturally confident people do differently? Discover five simple habits that help you handle challenges, set boundaries, and stay balanced when life feels overwhelming.

Setting realistic expectations helps you focus on what you can control and reduces unnecessary stress. Source: GaudiLab / ShutterstockOne way you can learn to take back control when life feels off-kilter is by practicing self-care.

But self-care involves more than most people realize. It's a combination of physical and mental steps, likeBut holding on to your self-care practice is hard when life starts to tip out of control—you know, those weeks that are especially challenging, when the days seem endless, and all you can do is make it to Friday night? When life feels overwhelming, it's easy to wonder if you can handle it.

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That's especially true when you feel like you're trying hard to hold on to balance and don't want to lose your footing. This balancing act can seem almost impossible when life gets volatile. We all need support and encouragement, and sometimes even a mindset overhaul to stay in control and maintain our power.amid uncertainty can feel like a superpower, one that can feel elusive and hard to reach.

My experience is that this form of self-care is a hidden cornerstone found in all confident people's lives. First of all, even if you think you can’t, you can handle this. Try using the mantra of “I can handle this” when doubt strikes. Theyou're feeling is likely a signal for needed growth.

And even when that is true, it's also true that you're still handling the moment you're in now. Recognizing that you're coping, even if it isn’t graceful, is important.as low as possible, limit high expectations in general, or in any situation that tempts you to get your heart set on something over which you have limited control.are precious commodities—be protective of them and take care not to put them at unnecessary risk.

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Focus on realistic goals, informed by what is actually happening. Notice where you feel traction, and aim to build expectations from there.are more motivated and persistent when faced with obstacles, as they believe their efforts will ultimately pay off. Focusing expectations on what they can achieve through their own actions strengthens this internalEven when you're keeping expectations in check, disappointments will still happen, and no matter how small these setbacks are, they can still hurt. It hurts because you care.

It’s OK to care, and it’s OK to be sad for a short while before moving forward. Life is a journey, and like any journey, pace is critical. Do your best to keep moving so you don’t get stuck on any one step or disappointment along the way. Empowered individuals recognize that letting go of a disappointing experience is beneficial for their long-term well-being and prevents unnecessary stress.

Your self-care can help keep you connected to a sense of balance in your life, especially during times of higher stress. That is the time when self-care is so sorely needed, which is, of course, when it can seem harder to do than you'd like.intake? Are you moving your body at all? Are power naps or power walking crossing your radar?

Look to realign places that are out of balance to help boost your stamina. Not pressure, just gentle nudges.5. They identify how they're overextending and pull back. When stress rears its head, you might end up stretching to meet its demands.

This is how you grow and get stronger. But when you stretch too much and avoid setting limits, especially at work,Saying no can be tough, though. If you're overextending, consider how you could set limits. Where could you claim more time, more space for yourself?

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How, and to whom, could you say “no" or"not now” with consequences you could live with? It is too tempting to say “no” and “not now” to your own needs instead of to the people around you. The problem with that strategy is that in the long run, this is a recipe for. While flexibility might be admirable, it can be an impediment to holding on to balance.

Flexibility still needs to suit your own needs to be sustainable. References Lent, R. W., Ireland, G. W., Penn, L. T., Morris, T. R., & Sappington, R. . Sources of self-efficacy and outcome expectations for career exploration and decision-making: A test of the social cognitive model of career self-management. Conversano, C., Rotondo, A., Lensi, E., Della Vista, O., Arpone, F., & Reda, M. A. .

Optimism and its impact on mental and physical well-being. Posluns, K., & Gall, T. L. . Dear mental health practitioners, take care of yourselves: A literature review on self-care. Virtanen, M., Singh-Manoux, A., Ferrie, J. E., Gimeno, D., Marmot, M. G., Elovainio, M., ...

& Kivimäki, M. . Long working hours and cognitive function: the Whitehall II Study. How to Build Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love.

Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back?

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