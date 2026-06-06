5 Short and Sweet Miniseries to Watch on Netflix

From twisty mystery thrillers to juicy and quick five-episode watches, Netflix has plenty of miniseries to keep you entertained. Here are five short and sweet options to consider.

If you're looking for a short and sweet miniseries to entertain you from start to finish, Netflix has plenty of options. From twisty mystery thrillers to juicy and quick five-episode watches, there's something for everyone.

His & Hers, based on the 2020 Alice Feeney novel, follows Anna, a former news anchor who returns to her hometown after a murder occurs. As she delves deeper into the mystery, she uncovers secrets and truths from her past that may be connected to the crime. The series has received mixed reviews, but the twisty story will keep you guessing until the end.

Another miniseries, The Perfect Couple, is set in Nantucket at the lavish wedding of a wealthy family's son. However, when someone winds up dead, the investigation that follows reveals secrets and family fractures. The series has a great cast, including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Eve Hewson, but it's not quite at the level of quality and intrigue as The White Lotus.

For a more historical take, Alias Grace is based on Margaret Atwood's 1996 novel of the same name and explores the true story of domestic servant Grace Marks, who was convicted of killing her boss and his pregnant housekeeper. The series delves into the nuances of the case, including whether Grace was a cold-blooded killer or a victim of abuse. Sirens, a juicy and quick five-episode watch, is a story about trauma and reinvention, leaving a sorrowful past behind.

Simone DeWitt tries to do this by moving onto a beach estate with her eccentric billionaire boss Michaela Kell, but her troubled sister Devon is convinced there's something weird about Kiki and her sister might be in a cult. The perfect miniseries you can binge in a night takes you through the story never really knowing who to trust, who has ulterior motives, and if Kiki really is brainwashing people or just kooky





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