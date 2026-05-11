Five retired MLB umpires sue retirement plan over alleged underpayment of more than $2 million

Five retired MLB umpires, including Joe West, filed a federal lawsuit on Sept. 29 alleging they were underpaid by the league's retirement income plan. Their attorney says the five are owed around $2 million, and at least two dozen other umpires may also be affected.

Five retired Major League Baseball umpires have sued the league and its retirement plan, alleging they were wrongfully underpaid and are owed additional money. The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 29 in federal court in New York.

The five umpires are Joe West, Gerry Davis, Tom Hallion, Larry Vanover and Jerry Layne. The complaint, which runs 44 pages, was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. It names the American Leagues and National Leagues of Professional Baseball Clubs Retirement Income Plan for Umpires and that entity's retirement committee as defendants. The suit was first reported by USA Today.

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Lawyer Claims Umpires Owed More Than $2 Million

Their lawyer, Paul B. Holmes, said Thursday the amount owed to the five is in excess of $2 million. Holmes is representing the umpires along with Mark Debofsky. Holmes said at least two dozen umpires were not supplied with the proper amount of money in their pension plan. All five umpires in the lawsuit had at least 25 years of major-league service and retired after age 65.

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West and Vanover received their pension benefit in a lump-sum payment, while Davis, Hallion and Layne received it in yearly payments. The five were out of baseball by the end of the 2024 season. West and Davis retired after the 2021 season, Hallion after 2022, and Layne and Vanover at the end of 2024. West worked a record 5,460 regular-season games from 1976 to 2021.

He was awarded $500,000 in damages in 2021 in a defamation suit against former All-Star catcher Paul LoDuca. The umpires claim their benefits were not correctly calculated and allege they should receive additional money under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. The lawsuit says the five were paid far less than the full benefit earned under the plan.

Umpires Denounced Administrative Appeals Process

Holmes said the umpires went through an administrative process before filing suit, but their appeals were denied after complaints began in November 2021. West recalled that an MLB executive told them, If you don't like it, sue us. Holmes said MLB's settlement offers were not very competitive. In some of the issues you could argue it both ways, but in a couple of the issues it was pretty clear that they were just shorting the umpires, Holmes said.

He added that the umpires were willing to take something less than 100% of what they thought they were entitled to just to avoid litigation and be done with it. Holmes also said the umpires' union wanted to stay out of the dispute. It's not a big union and they're not pension experts, he said. MLB declined comment Wednesday and has declined to comment to multiple outlets, citing the pending lawsuit.

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The lawsuit alleges the retirement plan and its committee failed to properly calculate benefits owed to the umpires. The case is seeking additional money under federal benefits law. The plan covers umpires who worked in the American League and National League.