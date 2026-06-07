From deli favorites to diner classics, these chains serve some of the best turkey clubs around.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.is a classic.

The traditional club is a three-layer sandwich consisting of three slices of toasted bread, sliced turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, cut into triangles and held together by toothpicks. However, other versions are served on sub rolls or other kinds of bread.

However you like it, there is a club sandwich that has your name on it at a chain restaurant. Where can you get the best turkey clubs? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best turkey clubs, according to diners. Jason’s Deli serves a classic version that diners love.

“Our Deli Club is a classic for a reason. We start with toasted multigrain wheat, spread on a little mayo, and pile it high with ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, and tomato. It’s soooo good! ” the chain wrote on.

“It’s delicious,” a follower commented. “Deli club I had from Jason’s Deli, my go to sandwich,” a RedditorMcAlister’s Deli’s massive triple-decker is as classic as you can get for a turkey club. According to diners, it is too big to eat in one sitting.

“The best I’ve had of the numerous delis, sub shops and sandwich shops is McCalister’s King Club. I can usually only have one half which ok as it means I can have another tomorrow! ” a Redditorat Schlotzsky’s is served on the chain’s trademark unique sourdough round loaf, with is stuffed with premium turkey, crispy bacon, and fresh toppings.

“Outstanding! ”The Jersey Mike’s Club Sub is one of the most popular orders, piled high with lean, freshly shaved turkey, premium ham, provolone cheese, sizzling applewood smoked bacon, and mayonnaise.

“Sooo freaking good!!! ” a FacebookerIf you want a sit-down experience, a traditional but delicious turkey club, head on over to Bob Evans. The Legendary Turkey Sandwich is a “farmer’s club sandwich,” with slow-roasted turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on toasted multigrain bread. Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week.





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