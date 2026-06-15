5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Summer Seafood Feasts, According to Diners

Discover the best restaurant chains for summer seafood feasts, from loaded shellfish towers to classic lobster rolls.

Our content is fact checked or reviewed by medical and diet professionals to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound nutrition and diet advice.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including medical journals and scientific studies. If you have any concerns about the accuracy or timeliness of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailingfeast at the height of summer, when diners want to indulge in top-quality fish and shellfish that will cool them down and feel refreshing during the higher temps.

Whether an amazing seafood tower or a must-have sushi feast, lobster rolls and oysters on ice, these meals are perfect for summertime fun in the sun. So where are these delicious seafood samplers to be found? Here are five restaurant chains with the best summer seafood feasts, according to diners.is the perfect combination of shrimp, oysters, and lobster .

“My wife had the Shellfish Tower as her entree. It was perfect with very fresh oysters, shrimp and lobster. Everything on it was delicious,” one dinerPrime Steakhouse & Wine Bar contains North Atlantic lobster, colossal shrimp, Alaskan golden king crab legs, and fresh oysters.

“The seafood tower was extremely filling. It came with 3 lobster tails, 4 large shrimp and a small bowl of poke with chips,” one dinerhas you covered. The Signature Half Pound Lobster Roll is made either warm and butter-poached, or traditional with lemon mayo.

“My wife and I split the lobster rolls and both were amazing and hard to pick the favorite,” one happy customercan feast on the custom-built “smoking” Shellfish Tower, a delicious chilled seafood feast with a theatrical dry ice display. “Anytime I have a fresh Seafood Tower in front of me, you know it’s going to be a great meal! ” one fan.

“This is the best meal I’ve had in a while, and Ocean Prime definitely blew us away! We were so impressed by the food, atmosphere and service, and definitely recommend stopping by here for a fancy night out! ”Seafood Kitchen has a Seafood Platter perfect for those who love good fried seafood: Two fried catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, and stuffed crab. Diners can opt for the Pappadeaux Platter if they want extra fried shrimp and crawfish.

“My family member ordered the Fried Seafood Platter, which included Shrimp, Oysters, Catfish Fillets, Stuffed Shrimp and Stuffed Crab. It was so much food! And so good! Two people could’ve shared the Fried Seafood Platter and still had food leftover! ” one fan





EatThisNotThat / 🏆 294. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Cornbread and Beans, According to DinersFrom BBQ pit beans to sweet cornbread, these restaurant chains serve diner-approved sides.

Read more »

4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Beef and Noodles, According to DinersThese restaurant chains offer the best beef and noodles, according to diners who love comfort food classics.

Read more »

5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Meat-and-Three Meals, According to DinersCraving a classic meat-and-three meal? Here are the top restaurant chains for affordable, homestyle comfort food.

Read more »

5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Roast Pork DinnersDiscover the top restaurant chains serving the most delicious roast pork dinners, according to diners. From classic to bold flavors, find your new favorite roast pork dish.

Read more »