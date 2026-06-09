5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Roast Beef and Cheddar Sandwiches, According to Diners

Discover the top restaurant chains serving up the ultimate roast beef and cheddar sandwiches.

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Others maintain the only way to eat a hot roast beef sandwich is with cheddar. Luckily, there are a handful of chains that serve up delicious hot roast beef and cheddar sandwiches and subs. Where can you get the most delicious? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best roast beef and cheddar sandwiches.

Lion’s Choice is known for fresh, thin-sliced, high-quality roast beef piled high on fresh buns. The Southwest Cheddar Melt is made with famous roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, crispy jalapeños and onions, and the chain’s signature Southwest sauce on a brioche bun.

“The lions choice near my job in O’Fallon put the Arby’s out of business. They know what’s up,” a fan. The au jus is also good enough to drink.

“On a road trip in college, I ate at Lions choice and couldn’t drink caffeine . I filled a cup with au jus on the way out and drank that on my drive,” a Redditorserves a classic roast beef sandwich made with slow-roasted, top round USDA Choice beef sliced to order, drizzled with au jus, and served on a buttery Kaiser roll. You can add cheddar to perfect it.

“Roy Rogers does make a pretty decent roast beef sandwich for a fast food chain,” writes Facebook groupKelly’s Roast Beef has been serving up delicious New England-style roast beef sandwiches for decades. While they don’t have cheddar, diners maintain that made with American cheese it is the chef’s kiss.

“Kelly’s was the inspiration for Arby’s. Roast Beef sandwiches were ‘invented’ here and the North Shore has some really incredible roast beef places- better than Kelly’s,” one dinerArby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar got a recent revamp taking the “famous roast beef, topped it with Cheddar cheese sauce and zesty Red Ranch and served it on a toasted onion roll. And then we said ‘I told you so,'” the roast beef centric chain writes in the menu description.

Jess Kelly, an ETNT writer,that it “kind of reminds” her of the classic North Shore beef from Massachusetts.

“It’s topped with delicious cheddar cheese sauce and a little bit of their red ranch, bringing together bold flavors and textures,” she says. “Arby’s sauce is essential on the beef n cheddar,” a Redditoris a delicious sub with horseradish sauce, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo. “The Toasted Roast Beef & Cheddar with horseradish crispy onions, lettuce, tomato—bro. Add hot peppers and it’s over.

I took a bite and literally heard angels harmonizing. Like straight-up gospel music in my ears,” a RedditorLeah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week.





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