From diner classics to roast beef specialties, these restaurant chains are known for standout open-faced sandwiches.

, while others appreciate the novelty of an open-faced version, so overstuffed and big that it needs to be eaten with a knife and fork.

This makes it not-so-convenient to be served in a fast-food environment, so most places serving the specialty item are sit-down. Where can you enjoy the best open-faced roast beef sandwiches? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best open-faced roast beef sandwiches, according to diners.

The Double Cheese Pot Roast Dip is an open-faced hit with diners, featuring the chain’s signature slow-roasted pot roast, caramelized onions, melted American cheese, and real provolone cheese on grilled sourdough bread “served with homestyle beef gravy for dipping,” the chain writes. The meal “is really good,” a Facebooker writes.roast beef sandwich is a great fast-food option, made with slow-roasted, top-round USDA Choice beef, sliced to order, drizzled with au jus, and served on a buttery Kaiser roll.

“Underrated fast food. We lost ours in the 90s, still stop if I’m near one. Great mashed potatoes too! ” a Redditor‘s Hot Beef & Gravy plate is another fan favorite: a sandwich with slow-roasted beef and beef gravy, served open-faced or as a regular sandwich with layers of rich gravy, plus two sides.

The Beef On Weck sandwich is another popular choice, served open-faced with slow-roasted beef on an old-fashioned kummelweck roll, topped with a kosher dill pickle and Broadway Market HorseradishThe Knife & Fork Hot Roast Beef at the Village Inn is another diner favorite. The open-faced sandwich is a masterpiece. The sandwich is served with “roast beef stacked open-faced on grilled bread with brown gravy,” and diners rave about the tasty meat.

While the Pot Roast Melt at Denny’s isn’t open-faced on the menu, you can order it that way. The delicious sandwich is served on sourdough and is loaded with tender slow-roasted beef, caramelized onions, and sharp white cheddar. Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week.





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