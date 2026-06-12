5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Hot Hamburger Plates, According to Diners

From Cracker Barrel to Texas Roadhouse, see which restaurant chains serve the best comforting hamburger plates.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.plate is one of those old-school comfort foods that might not be fancy, but always hits the spot when you want something simple and delicious.

Essentially an open-faced hamburger served with gravy, bread and/or with mashed potatoes, this classic menu item is a diner staple. Hamburger plates are not as commonly found these days as options like meatloaf, but there are still some spots where the hot hamburger plates are worth ordering on repeat: Here are five chains where diners love this nostalgic treat.is made with a 1/4 pound of hamburger patty on grilled Texas toast, served with fries and roast beef gravy.

“It was basically an open face hamburger with fries smothered in brown gravy and a salad. Salad was nothing special but the rest of it was delicious,” one dinerHalf-O-Pound meal is made with a 100% ground beef patty topped with grilled sweet onions, mushrooms, and brown gravy.

“The food was delicious & the service was great. Definitely worth the price for the hot food bar & salad bar,” one dineris made with a half-pound hamburger steak in buttery garlic sauce with two or three classic sides plus your choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

“Great like always. Classic American meals at an affordable price and large portions. The food was really good at its price point and brought back the childhood memories,” one fanis a delicious dish made with chopped steak, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms and jack cheese, and served with your choice of two sides.

“Roadkill never tasted so good! ” one fan.

“Chop steak smothered in sautéed onions, mushrooms, and Jack cheese — with green beans, loaded mashed potatoes, and those iconic rolls. ”is a hearty option made with 1/3 pound of chopped steak grilled and topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and savory beef gravy.

“The food was delicious. Large portions and the best service I’ve had in a long time,” one fan





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