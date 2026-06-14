These restaurant chains serve the best ham and cheese melts, according to loyal diners and fans.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

I always prefer hot sandwiches to cold ones, especially when they involve melty cheese. One of my go-tos is amelt. There is something so perfectly delicious about the combo of the salty sliced lunch meat and a creamy, gooey cheese that hits all the right flavor notes. Luckily, the combo is served at nearly every restaurant and sandwich shop.

Where can you get the best version of the classic? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best ham-and-cheese melts, according to diners. The Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich is legendary at the chain because it’s griddled on a waffle iron. It is made with a slice of hickory-smoked city ham and melted American cheese on your choice of bread.

“It’s a ham and cheese sandwich on wheat toast. They heat the bread in the waffle iron. It makes it kind of crunchy. Its good,” a FacebookerAt Le Pain Quotidien, order the popular Toasted Paris Ham & Gruyère Croissant, a French version of the sandwich.

It is a flaky, house-baked croissant with Paris ham and melted Gruyère, typically served with a trio of mustards, and is tres French. The ham and provolone at Jersey Mike’s is a favorite order. Just ask to have it toasted to melty deliciousness.

“Just a good place for a guy to get a sandwich; you really can’t ask for anything else,” one fanThe signature Monte Cristo sandwich, with ham, turkey, and melted mozzarella cheese, served between layers of thick battered and fried French toast, is a favorite at Black Bear Diner. “Three layers of french toast, two melted cheeses, ham, turkey, and syrup – treat yourself!

” the chain wrote onis not to be skipped, with sliced ham and melted Swiss cheese on a Brioche-style bun.

“Hardee’s Big Hot Ham ‘N’ Cheese is the best fast food sandwich and I’ll fight anyone who says otherwise. The only exception I will accept is an In-N-Out Burger,” a Redditor.

“Dude these things are good. I’ll coupons to get one for $2 or $3 and it’s definitely worth it. Mine are usually loaded with the ham,” another fanLeah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week.





EatThisNotThat / 🏆 294. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Seafood Pasta Dishes, According to DinersDiners rave about these five restaurant chains serving the best shrimp, scallop, and lobster pasta dishes.

Read more »

5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Seafood Stuffed Fish, According to DinersFrom Bonefish Grill to regional favorites, diners share the best restaurant chains for savory seafood-stuffed fish.

Read more »

5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Entrees, According to DinersDiners share their favorite spots for crispy seafood, highlighting the five chains with the best fried fish entrees.

Read more »

5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Cornbread and Beans, According to DinersFrom BBQ pit beans to sweet cornbread, these restaurant chains serve diner-approved sides.

Read more »