These restaurant chains earn top reviews for fried shrimp dinners with crispy breading and juicy shrimp.

is the ultimate delicacy. There is something so perfectly delicious about those little battered and fried crustaceans that just hits all the right notes: Juicy, savory, and crispy.

You can order shrimp dinners at so many restaurants, but not all of them are delicious. Where should you order a shrimp dinner that will knock your socks off? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best fried shrimp dinners, according to diners. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen’s shrimp has a kick that diners love.

The Southern seafood chain offers a Cajun cornmeal crunch twist. According to diners, the shrimp are “butterflied, perfectly seasoned, and coated with a dusting of bread crumbs,” onediner writes.

“The shrimp were perfectly cooked and delicious. With as many times I have dined at Pappadeux restaurants I know I should go with the small portion…for me that is normally more than enough. Great food and service is the norm anytime I dine at a Pappadeux. ”Diners love the crispy, non-greasy fried shrimp dishes at Legal Seafoods, which are delicious and gluten-free.

The chain sources shrimp from Baja, Mexico.

“The finest fried shrimp that many know,” an InstagrammerIf you like shrimp with an Asian twist, head over to Bonefish Grill and order the Bang Bang Shrimp with a spicy, crisp coating. “A Bonefish Favorite! Crispy shrimp served with our signature creamy, spicy sauce,” the menu states.

“ITS THE BEST!! ” a RedditorWalt’s Favorite Shrimp Platter at Red Lobster comes with 24 hand-breaded, butterflied, and lightly fried shrimp, and is served with cocktail sauce. They are uniquely prepared, which is the origin of the name.

“He used to be some guy who worked as a line cook. He started butterflying the shrimp before frying them and they liked it so they named it after him,” a RedditorLeah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week.





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