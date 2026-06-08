5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Patties, According to Diners

Looking for a great fish sandwich? Diners rank the restaurant chains with the best crispy fried fish patties.

needs to have a good fish patty, made from real fish that has been battered and breaded before being fried to a golden-brown. Whether cod, haddock, pollock, catfish or another sandwich-friendly fish, the perfect fish patty should be crispy and flavorful on the outside and tender and flakey on the inside.

With excellent bread and toppings like cheese, tomato, lettuce, and tartar/mayo/aioli, it doesn’t get any better—here are five chain restaurants with the best fish patties, according to diners.has fantastic halibut and fries and halibut sandwiches.

“A regional chain called the Artic Circle has a Halibut sandwich that’s the best around,” one fan. “Today I had the halibut and 🍟. It was worth the money, I thought. Even though it is the most expensive thing on the menu.

Even the tarter sauce was really great,” anotherdiners love the cod dinner and sandwiches available on the menu year-round, raving about the quality, taste, and texture of the fish.

“Food was excellent, I recommend the cod fish sandwich. Not greasy. Lettuce crisp, tomatoes and sauce a good amount! Fries crisp and hot!

” one happy dinerFilet-O-Fish still sets the gold standard for perfectly breaded and fried fish patties.

“My favorite is the McDonald’s Filet of Fish. It’s simple, consistent, and they don’t let condiments and lettuce and stuff overpower the flavor of the fish,” one Redditor‘s fish sandwiches are outstanding, diners say.

“Niche because it’s only in the Pacific Northwest, but Burgerville has a halibut sandwich that’s 9.99 which is a screaming deal for halibut,” one fan. “They’re a notoriously expensive chain but that sandwich and their fish and chips is insanely good for the price. ”, like the Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich.

“Freddy’s has good fish. I don’t eat it as a sandwich, just fish and crispy fries or fried cheese curds,” one fan





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