5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Entrees, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite spots for crispy seafood, highlighting the five chains with the best fried fish entrees.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.fried fish will hit the spot, and plenty of restaurants have excellent options diners love.

Whether it’s cod, catfish, pollock or more, these perfectly seasoned, breaded, and deep-fried seafood meals are a big hit with customers who order them on repeat. If you want top-quality fish prepared with care and paired with excellent sides, the following restaurants have you covered: Here are five chains with the best fried fish entrees, according to fans.diners absolutely love the many fried catfish combos and platters available at the chain.

“We started with the ‘Try It All’ combo and a few extras. Here is the breakdown: ​The ‘Try It All’: Fried catfish, chicken tenders, shrimp, and hush puppies. Everything was cooked to perfection,” one fanhas delicious Al Pastor Fish Tacos on both the regular and happy hour menu that diners absolutely love.

“The happy hour menu is fantastic. The fish tacos were perfectly cooked,’ one fanis one of the best options for great fried fish at impressive value for money, especially since its switch to 100% wild-caughtfor the signature hand battered menu items, while continuing to offer complete seafood meals starting at $5.99.

“I love Captain D’s! I love their fried fish. It’s absolutely delicious and very reasonably priced for what you get. If you want fish and chips this is the place to go!

” one dinerhas several fried fish options on the menu, from catfish to grouper and lots of delicious sides.

“Best grouper sandwiches we have had in a while. The blackened grouper, Nashville grouper, blackened salmon, fried shrimp and fries were all really yummy. Big hit for the whole family,” one dinerdiners love the North Atlantic Cod Dinner, one of the best options out there for fast food .

“Got the fried cod w/ fries and cole slaw. Was pretty darn good considering they are a ‘fast food restaurant’. Also love their concrete mixers,” one fan





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