5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Clam Chowder, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best chain restaurant clam chowders, from Legal Sea Foods to Red Lobster and more.

of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices.

We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat. Clam chowder’s signature thick, velvety base is comforting and warm, with the ideal balance of tender clams, smoky bacon and hearty potatoes. Whether served in a bowl on a chilly day or alongside a seafood feast, the creamy soup has long been a favorite for its rich flavor and satisfying texture.

While some restaurants miss the mark with bland broth or skimpy portions of clams, others have perfected the classic recipe. To find out which chains serve the best versions, Eat This, Not That! askedis known for serving high-quality seafood, but its clam chowder may be the real star. The award-winning soup has developed a loyal following thanks to its creamy broth and abundance of tender clams. You can also buy theonline and have it shipped nationwide.

“Legal Sea Foods’ chowder is the standard against which everything else gets measured,” says Sullivan. “It’s been served at every presidential inauguration since 1981, which is either a great piece of trivia or the best endorsement a chowder can have. Thick, creamy, loaded with clams, and never starchy–it’s the real thing. ”has long been a go-to destination for casual seafood dining, thanks to its approachable menu, family-friendly atmosphere and signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Sullivan says the clam chowder is worth a trip to the chain alone.

“Red Lobster’s chowder has the kind of depth that comes from a real seafood stock base rather than just cream and flour,” she explains. “The clams are tender, the seasoning is balanced, and it pairs well with their Cheddar Bay Biscuits in a way that feels almost intentional. ”is a Pacific Northwest favorite, the destination for award-winning chowder.

“Ivar’s is the regional pick for anyone on the West Coast,” according to Sullivan. “It’s a Seattle institution—the chowder made from scratch, consistently ranked among the best in the country. If you’re near one, the cup of chowder alone is worth the stop”.delivers a dependable dining experience: high-quality steak and refined service, in a setting that feels elevated without being intimidating. Sullivan says the clam chowder is a must-have.

“The clam chowder hits a combination of comfort, flavor, and texture that’s hard to beat, especially in its classic New England-style form,” she explains. “What I love about it is the balance. It has a good clam chowder that blends briny clams with smoky bacon, butter, onions, and potatoes, creating a mix of savory, salty, and slightly sweet notes. ”, Hy-Vee and Kroger.

“Panera’s clam chowder is the accessible everyday pick that consistently outperforms expectations,” Sullivan explains. “The clam pieces are generous, the base is properly creamy without being gluey, and it’s available in a bread bowl, which is the correct way to eat it. ” She adds, “I’ve recommended this to people who are skeptical of chain chowder, and they always come back surprised. ”Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications.





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