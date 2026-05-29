From barbecue spots to chicken chains, these restaurants serve standout biscuits diners rave about.

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I write about food all the time and am regularly researching the best places to eat everything from fried chicken to fish. One surprising thing I have learned about? Diners appreciate the chain’s famous “Cheddar Bay” biscuits almost as much as the seafood.

However, there are other chains that have equally delicious, if not more so, biscuit options. Here are 5 restaurant chains diners say have better biscuits than Red Lobster. If you like cheddar biscuits, head on over to Jim ‘N Nick’s, where they are served alongside smoked meats.

“Our cheese biscuits are world famous. And if you wanna be neighborhood famous, pick up a bag for your next shindig,” they write on the website. Diners agree.

“‪If you’ve ever eaten at Jim N NIck’s BBQ you know how wonderful their cheese biscuits are,” a RedditorBiscuitville cooks up delicious biscuits from scratch, whipping up a batch every fifteen minutes. Diners maintain they are amazing.

“That gravy biscuit is most definitely worth the wait and, side note, can cure a hangover from the depths of hell,” one RedditorBojangles is devoted to staying true to its southern roots, which include cooking up legendary, from-scratch buttermilk biscuits. “Bojangles and it’s not even close,” one RedditorJollibee, a newer fried chicken chain, has some of the most delicious, underrated, salty, buttery-perfect biscuits.

“The biscuit has some fluff to it like a Pillsbury biscuit,” a Redditoreven ranked Popeyes as the top biscuit among fast-food brands. “Popeyes biscuits are the only food that doubles as a meal and a workout. One bite in, and you’re fighting for your life to find a drink. I love em,” one person declared.

“There is no biscuit better than Popeye’s,” added another. “Everybody knows Popeyes is the place with the good biscuits,” someone wrote in another Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week.





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