5 Prospects Detroit Pistons Should Target With No. 21 Pick And One They Shouldn't

Every offseason, NBA franchises look to the draft to improve their roster and potentially land their next future star. That’s exactly what the Detroit Pistons l

Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon poses for his official 2024-25 season head shot. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images Every offseason, NBA franchises look to the draft to improve their roster and potentially land their next future star.

That’s exactly what the Detroit Pistons look to do this offseason when they select at No. 21 overall inThe Pistons didn’t own a first-round pick in last year’s draft, and after a remarkable season in which they earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, posted a 60-22 overall record before falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Detroit aims to take a step forward this offseason. There are several talented prospects in the first round for the Pistons general manager, Trajan Langdon, to choose from.

With the first round of the draft scheduled for June 23, here are five players that Detroit should consider drafting and one that they should stay away from. Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA;Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images Entering the offseason, one of the Pistons' biggest concerns is their inconsistent three-point shooting. During the regular season, the Pistons ranked near the bottom of the league in three-point shooting percentage, a weakness that caught up to them in the postseason. To help those struggles, a player the Pistons could select is Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz, who is a talented three-point shooter.

Last season with Iowa Stirtz played a pivotal role in leading the Hawkeyes to their first Elite Eight appearance since 1987. Stirtz averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game, shooting 35.8 percent from three-point range. If selected by the Pistons at No. 21 overall, Stirtz could very well develop into a valuable shooter that Detroit can bring in off the bench.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans reacts after a basket against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images Another efficient three-point shooter, Duke guard Isaiah Evans could fall in the Pistons hands at No. 21 overall in the draft.

This past season with the Blue Devils, Evans was among Duke’s top scorers, averaging 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Evans three-point shooting percentage was also an efficient 36.1 percent. Similar to Stirtz, Evans could develop into a key scoring option off the bench next season for the Pistons as they look to reach the NBA Finals.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. and guard Nimari Burnett celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images Depth at the forward position is something that the Pistons could also look to upgrade this season.

One selection that Pistons fans would love, especially those who rep the maize and blue colors of the Michigan Wolverines, is adding forward Morez Johnson Jr. at No. 21 overall. Johnson was among the top contributors for Michigan’s 2026 national championship squad and looks to bring that winning experience to the Pistons. This past season with the national champion Wolverines, Johnson averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 62.3 percent from the field.

Johnson’s 62.3 percent shooting percentage could make him a valuable piece in the paint for the Pistons. Michigan Wolverines player Yaxel Lendeborg speaks during a celebration honoring the team’s NCAA men’s basketball national championship at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images. One player that the Pistons could trade up for is Michigan star forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

Adding a wing player like Lendeborg would be massive for the Pistons entering the 2026-27 NBA season. The toughness that he displayed in his one season at Michigan is the exact type of piece the Pistons are looking for to fit the team’s identity. While worth the risk to trade, the Pistons would be deciding between trading up for Yaxel in the draft or acquiring a player like Lauri Markkanen or Michael Porter Jr. in the offseason.

The Pistons likely won’t be able to have both in their dream scenario this offseason. In his one season leading the Wolverines to the national championship, Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, while shooting 51.5 percent from the field.

Mar 3, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland visits with Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson in the second half of the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson is another consistent three-point shooter the Pistons would benefit from selecting in the first round.

Last season with Texas Tech, Anderson averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 41.5 percent from three-point range. Anderson’s talent as a three-point shooter comes when he knocks them down off the dribble rather than catch-and-shoot. This is an attribute that could help the Pistons three-point shooting next season, as Duncan Robinson is primarily known as a catch-and-shoot player from beyond the arc.

Feb 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars forward Chris Cenac Jr. reacts during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images The Pistons should avoid selecting Houston forward Chris Cenac Jr. in the first round, as he will likely still be on the board when Detroit picks at No. 21 overall.

While Cenac has potential as an NBA center, the Pistons should look for other players who don’t play his position. Last season with the Cougars, Cenac averaged 9.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game, while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsCaden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI.

Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.





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