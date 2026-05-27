5 Pre-Run Form Drills for Speed and Endurance

These run-specific moves challenge your running muscles far more than a warmup.

Yes! A warmup slowly gets your aerobic machine and muscles ready for the demands of a workout so your body won’t be shocked if you suddenly start running.

Form drills “replicate the requirements of running and challenge the body beyond those requirements,” says, PT, DPT, board-certified clinical specialist in orthopaedic physical therapy with the Johns Hopkins Rehabilitation Network and USA Triathlon Level II coach. Warming up before a run can make the run more comfortable and possibly prevent injury, while form drills can improve performance, especially in terms of A walk or slow run can help you warm up, but they aren’t form drills.

Form drills are specific moves that both activate and challenge your muscles. Coaches created running drills to simulate the phases of running in order to improve technique and form. The best form drills should fire up the muscles of the, a speed coach and founder of Triple G Speed in Atlanta, who coaches national senior games athletes in speed training.

“The better a runner is with these movements, the more likely a meaningful change in running form will occur,” he says.may help slow age-related performance loss. Also, after time away from running due to injury, it’s important to restore full function in your body. That’s why form drills can also be integral in the rehabilitation process for injured runners, Levi-Goerlich adds.

However, you should only do these drills once you have walked or warmed up. If you neglect the warmup, it’s going to put you at increased risk of injury, Chambers says, and can also lead to decreased One more note: “While practicing these drills is good, runners often stop thinking about mechanics or the quality of their movement once they have completed their drills and have started their Instead, while you run, stay mentally engaged with the components that the drills focus on, like foot positioning, being light and fast off the ground, and coordinating the upper body in a smooth manner.

Bringing your awareness to these movements has a higher likelihood of creating a meaningful adaptation and optimizing running form. Hip strengthStand next to a wall, about arm’s length away from it, right side facing it. Place inside hand on the wall to balance yourself. Make a circular motion by bringing knee out to the side, then back toward glute, and forward again. that trains the runner to coordinate upper body motion in conjunction with the lower body.

It also encourages landing with the foot underneath the knee, preventingDrive right knee up to hip height, as you drive left arm forward and right arm back, skipping forward. Drive right knee back down and immediately drive left knee up with right arm driving forward and left arm driving backward. Keep body upright and don’t lean back. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Drive right knee up to hip height, as you drive left arm forward and right arm back, skipping forward. When knee reaches hip height, kick foot forward, straightening knee. Immediately repeat on other side, left knee driving up and kicking out, while right arm drives forward. Keep body upright and don’t lean back.

Drive right knee up toward chest, as high as you can, left arm driving forward. Lean slightly forward. Start in a staggered stance with right foot forward and left foot back. Repeat on other side.

Each time, land on midfoot and swing arms to generate more force on the ground to push yourself forward. Stay upright and don’t lean back. Jennifer Acker reports on a wide range of health and wellness topics for Runner’s World and Bicycling. She’s passionate about delivering journalism that enriches the lives of readers.

Jennifer is a lifelong runner—with several half marathons, and a few marathons under her belt, certified yoga instructor, and having grown up in the Pocono Mountains, always has a mountain bike and pair of skis ready for the perfect fall or winter day.





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