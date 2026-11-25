The Pittsburgh Steelers released Aaron Rodgers after his shocking interview blasting coach Mike McCarthy. Now on waivers, Rodgers has limited options as teams are set at quarterback or out of contention.

Aaron Rodgers is now on waivers after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and NFL insider Dianna Russini says his options are limited. Russini wrote on X that there is currently no taker for Rodgers and that his options appear limited in what is supposed to be his final season.

He can be claimed by another team until Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. If he goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent. It has been a tough stretch for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. The release came after a shocking teardown of Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Also read Aaron Rodgers’ final message to front office before shock Steelers benching

Rodgers Bashes McCarthy On Pat McAfee Show

Rodgers made comments about McCarthy that led to his benching and eventual release. This was Rodgers' final message to the front office before the shocking benching. The drama unfolded after Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN Wednesday afternoon. He blasted McCarthy from multiple angles, claiming the coach fell asleep and snored during team meetings.

He also said McCarthy referred to the Steelers as the Packers in a team huddle. These comments were the breaking point before the astounding Steelers breakup. With just seven weeks remaining in the regular season and the trade deadline having passed, most teams are set at quarterback or already out of contention. This makes it difficult to envision a landing spot for Rodgers this season.

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If no team claims him, it is possible the NFL world has already watched him take his last snaps. Rodgers has said all year that the 2026 season would be his last in the NFL. He is 42 years old and previously said 2026 would be his curtain call. With the 42-year-old quarterback now on the open market, it's not clear if he intends to join a new team or retire.

Patriots Need Quarterback After Drake Maye Injury

If he continues, several teams may make sense. The New England Patriots are 5-5 and have regressed from last year's Super Bowl appearance. They are turning to Tommy DeVito for the time being after Drake Maye went down with a serious fibula injury that could take him out for the rest of the season. Their backups are uninspiring, so Rodgers would immediately be their best option as they aim to stay alive in the wild-card race.

However, given the recent head-coaching drama, New England has a question mark. The Patriots' head coach addressed questions that arose since photos were released showing him with NFL reporter Dianna Russini. Staying within the division, the Baltimore Ravens need better quarterback play amid Lamar Jackson's thumb injury. They acquired Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals at the trade deadline.

But Brissett doesn't move the needle enough for the now 4-7 team to stay alive. Rodgers may help a little bit, even though Baltimore is quickly approaching too little, too late territory. It's almost certain Rodgers would be happy to provide intel on an AFC North foe.

However, Baltimore lacks true weapons beyond Derrick Henry. Switching conferences, the Atlanta Falcons are 3-7. But the NFC South division title is still up for grabs despite each team being sub-par for another season running. Michael Penix Jr. is the starter, but Atlanta couldn't play any football when he missed some time early in the season.

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A team featuring Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts shouldn't be this poor record-wise. Kevin Stefanski also feels like a Rodgers-esque head coach, and he could be useful in a QB room with Tua Tagovailoa as the primary backup. Penix Jr. might also not be the long-term answer. The Minnesota Vikings coughed up draft capital at the trade deadline to reunite with 38-year-old Kirk Cousins.

Vikings Consider Rodgers To Boost QB Play

A 42-year-old Rodgers is now a free agent. The gap between the two is not as wide as the Vikings chase a brutal NFC North. They are 7-3 but sit third behind the 8-2 teams. Despite Brian Flores' elite defense, Minnesota will not enjoy a successful playoff run without at least above-average QB play.

Cousins showed he won't move the needle enough over Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz. Bringing in Rodgers would spark competition and be reminiscent of Brett Favre, given the Green Bay ties. Still, Minnesota should at least consider it. Rounding out the list, the New York Giants are 6-3-1 as they lead a weak NFC East.

Giants Face Roster Dilemma At Quarterback

But their remaining schedule is brutal and the 4-5-1 teams are close behind. J.J. McCarthy has been solid filling in for the injured Jaxson Dart, but he's the clear weak link on the offense. QB-needy teams may even call for his services next season once Dart is healthy.

Jameis Winston is the veteran QB2, but New York cannot rely on him playing meaningful games. Rodgers could get a second chance at leading a team in the Big Apple, one in contention for a playoff spot with a stable head coach and robust defense. It could be his last chance at a proper farewell. From CeeDee Lamb to Derrick Henry, NFL stars are taking the field wearing diamond chains that can cost six figures.

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