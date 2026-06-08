5 people stabbed inside Manhattan’s Penn Station, suspect in custody

Five people were injured Sunday evening in a mass stabbing inside Penn Station, authorities said.

Five people were injured Sunday evening in a mass stabbing inside Penn Station, authorities said. According to first responders, one victim suffered serious injuries, two sustained moderate injuries and two others reported minor injuries.

Five people were injured Sunday evening in a mass stabbing inside Penn Station, authorities said. The Fire Department of New York responded to the bustling transit hub near West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan after receiving emergency calls around 7 p.m. reporting an individual attacking multiple people. According to first responders, five civilians were injured in the attack. One victim suffered serious injuries, two sustained moderate injuries and two others reported minor injuries.

All five patients were transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Amtrak has confirmed that an investigation is underway. Heavy traffic delays, road closures, emergency personnel presence and significant disruptions to mass transit are expected around Penn Station as operations continue.





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