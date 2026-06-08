5 people stabbed at NYC's Penn Station. Here's what we know.

Law enforcement is responding after five people were stabbed at Penn Station on Sunday night. At least one injury is said to be serious.

At least one injury was said to be serious in the attack, which happened at around 7 p.m. Amtrak Police launched a manhunt and a suspect was quickly taken into custody, Amtrak said in a statement.

The suspect is described as an emotionally disturbed person with no terror links, police sources said. He was captured at the scene. Police asked the public to avoid the area as there were expected to be traffic delays, road closures, and mass transit disruptions. A law enforcement source close to the investigation told CBS News that preliminary reports suggest it was a random act of violence.

"I am deeply disturbed by reports of a stabbing at Penn Station that left multiple people injured," City Council Speaker Julie Menin wrote on social media. "My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones, and I am grateful to the first responders and law enforcement officers who quickly secured the scene and took the suspect into custody. We are in touch with the NYPD and will continue to monitor the situation closely as we await additional information.

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Penn Station New York City Stabbing

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