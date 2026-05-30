5 people, including 4 kids, hospitalized after being hit by driver in Philadelphia

Police say the injured include a woman and four children between the ages of 3 and 6.

Five people, including four children, were injured after being struck by a driver as they were gathered outside for a prom celebration in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

Authorities said the victims include a woman and four children between the ages of 3 and 6. All were taken to a hospital. One child was listed in critical condition, while the others, including the woman, were reported stable. Witnesses said the driver of a burgundy Chrysler 300 sped onto the sidewalk, striking people gathered outside.

"In the midst of gathering for prom. He was actually a guest. I don't know what happened or transpired. He sped across the pavement and destroyed everything," said Shantee Pruitt of Holmesburg.

According to investigators, the 18-year-old driver traveled along the sidewalk for approximately 20 to 30 yards.

"It sped up real quick, turned up that street. I hear pop, pop, pop, pop, and all these people screaming. I'm like, 'Oh my God, what did I just witness?

' I called 911," recalled Tanya Roach of Torresdale. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said a victim's father pursued the driver in another vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody a few blocks away.

Police have not released the driver's name, and it was not immediately clear what charges he may face. Witnesses said the driver was known in the community, intensifying the emotional impact of the incident. Police have not released additional information about what led up to the crash. Caretaker, 3 relatives charged after man found dead inside suitcase in Kensington12-year-old boy from New York dies in rafting accident on Lehigh River during class trip





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