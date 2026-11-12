5 people found alive after 3 months adrift at sea in tiny 20-foot boat

After drifting for three months across the Pacific Ocean from Micronesia, five survivors, including two children, were found off Fanning Island in Kiribati.

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The three adults and two children who were rescued on Nov. 1 were among nine passengers in total who set out July 30. Their trip was intended to be a routine, one-hour crossing between the Micronesian islands of Murilo and Ruo, according to reports from the Australian Broadcasting Corp. and The Times of London.

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After scouring over 25,000 nautical miles across 31 search patterns without locating the vessel, the agency suspended its active search on Aug. 10, it said in an initial news release. The three adults and two children who were rescued on Nov. 1, shown above, were among nine passengers who set out July 30 on what was intended to be a routine, one-hour crossing between the Micronesian islands of Murilo and Ruo, according to numerous reports.

The ordeal ended when residents of Fanning Island in Kiribati spotted the vessel drifting off their coast and brought the five passengers ashore, according to the ABC and The Times. Kiribati lawmaker Kaotitaake Rakoroa told news outlets the survivors were taken in by a local church pastor, who provided immediate shelter and care.

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Paukin Tororo, a nursing officer treating the survivors, told the ABC that the group had started showing positive signs of recovery, including smiling, moving their heads and indicating Five survivors have been rescued near Kiribati after spending three months adrift in the Pacific Ocean aboard a 20-foot boat. Pictured above is an aerial view of Tarawa Atoll in Kiribati from the eastern end, showing Bikenibeu and Bonriki with the coral reef barrier.

"Incredible and wonderful news. These five folks were found and are receiving care," the U.S. Coast Guard told The Associated Press in an email.

"Our profound condolences to family and friends of those who did not arrive with them," the message also said. When asked by the AP what happened to the missing four, the Coast Guard said it was continuing to gather and confirm information and would reply as soon as possible. Alexander Narruhn, governor of Micronesia’s Chuuk state, has started discussions with the Kiribati government to arrange repatriation for the survivors, the AP said.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched an extensive 10-day search spanning over 25,000 nautical miles before suspending operations on Aug. 10.for his love and mercy that five of the nine have been found," Narruhn said through an interpreter in a statement cited by the AP. The members of the group are yet to speak publicly about their ordeal and have asked for their privacy to be respected.

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Family members in the Federated States of Micronesia told media outlets they have been in contact with some of the group.writer with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health.