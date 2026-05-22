5 Original Xbox Classics Due For Modern Resurgence

The text highlights five classic Xbox games that deserve a comeback in the form of remakes or remasters after over 20 years. It also mentions popular original Xbox franchises and other notable games that fell short and haven't seen a new release since 2011.

launched 25 years ago in November 2001. And many of Xbox ’s biggest brands arrived on that very first console, setting the foundation for beloved franchises that built the Xbox name.

It reigned for just 4 years before its successor, the Xbox 360, arrived on the scene. Yet the original Xbox console enjoyed over 100 exclusives before the next gen arrived. a good number of classic Xbox games are available to play on modern consoles. But that doesn’t mean some of the best classic Xbox exclusives don’t deserve a more robust comeback in the form of new remakes or remasters after over 20 years.

Here are 5 original Xbox classics that are due to a modern resurgence, and why





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