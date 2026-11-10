5 of the common cooking mistakes, and how to fix them

Overcooked meat, salty soup, stale baked goods and more cooking mistakes you can still turn into something tasty.

Mushy rice. Overcooked chicken. A seasoning fiasco. It’s easy to mess up in the kitchen, especially in the thick of meal prep on busy nights.

But food is expensive, time and resources are precious, and there’s no way I’m giving up on a less-than-perfect dish. Not to mention that, buried within every smoky, tough or soggy slipup is the chance to be creative and possibly discover a new favorite. Usually, with a little ingenuity, and maybe some mayo and something pickled, you can bounce back. Here are five scenarios where your cooking might go awry and how you can fix them.

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Bland or stale baked goods Maybe you made substitutions, omitted a key ingredient or too enthusiastically reduced sugar or butter. Or maybe the recipe just wasn’t your thing. Perk up “meh” baked goods with a drizzle of maple syrup or honey, or a schmear of chocolate spread, maybe with a flavor-boosting sprinkle of salt. With a little more time, try this quick vanilla glaze recipe, which has room for whatever spices you like.

I once made muffins that no one was excited to eat. But once dressed in a salted cardamom glaze, they disappeared in minutes. For baked goods beyond repair - including those going stale - soak everything in a spiced egg-and-milk mixture and bake your way to bread pudding. I particularly love Sweet Bread Pudding With Any Fruit You Have from Food Waste Feast.

It allows for anything from croissants to doughnuts and will help you guesstimate how much sugar to add, if any, based on your ingredients. Of course, if the result isn’t sweet enough, drizzle with maple syrup or honey. Leftover doughnuts can also be revived as truffles with chocolate shells.

Overcooked poultry or meat The key here is chopping finely - you’re basically outsourcing some of the chewing to your knife - and adding ingredients to fill the moisture and flavor gaps. Cut against the grain to shorten meat fibers and reduce toughness, advises Pailin Chongchitnant, a chef, author and YouTuber who focuses on demystifying Thai food for home cooks.

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In her cookbook “Sabai: 100 Simple Thai Recipes for Any Day of the Week,” she includes Leftover Anything Laab, a take on the salad typically built on ground or minced meat, toasted rice powder and fresh herbs, particularly mint.

“I have often said you can laab anything,” she writes. “Tart, spicy, and fresh, this treatment is guaranteed to ‘fix’ any dry Thanksgiving turkey, or the ends of roast beef. ” For a quick solution, restaurateur, chef and author Cal Peternell suggests another salad-like approach: Drench thin slices of meat in salsa verde and serve cold.

His book “Burnt Toast and Other Disasters” also prescribes a more time-intensive, three-part rescue mission: Slice thin, layer with flavorful stuff, such as onions, mushrooms and herbs, add liquid and bake. He elaborates in several recipes for “Etcetrazzini,” his riffs on turkey tetrazzini, using different types of meat.

“I especially feel meats are precious,” Peternell told me, citing meat production’s outsize impact. “If you overcooked it a little, you need to find a way to make it delicious so you’re going to eat the rest of it. ” An over-seasoned soup or curry Say you accidentally dumped half a jar of dried basil into the soup, or you added salt before realizing that your broth and canned beans packed a sodium punch.

The easiest answer is diluting with whatever you’ve got: veggies, meat, beans , unsalted broth, water, rice, noodles. If simply throwing more things in the pot isn’t workable, you could pour the final dish over an unseasoned bed of anything hearty and delicious, including mashed potatoes. If things have gotten too spicy, the proteins in dairy products are particularly good at taming capsaicin, which gives chiles their heat.

If you can’t add dairy to the pot, offer scoops of cottage cheese or yogurt on the side so people can calibrate their spice level. I give the same dilute-and-reimagine treatment to restaurant leftovers that are too spicy for my taste. You can also literally sweeten the pot.

Former Post staff writer G. Daniela Galarza drops half a peeled apple into over-spiced soup: “The flesh absorbs some of the excess seasoning while leaching out just a bit of sweetness to help balance the flavors,” she explains. Honey, maple syrup, molasses and sugar have similar powers. A peeled potato will soak up salt, but it will probably absorb some liquid, too. Mushy rice If there’s simply extra water in the pot, just drain it off.

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Such rice could be perfectly fine or may be a little soft. Very short stints in the microwave or a low-temperature oven could help cook off extra water from soft rice but won’t resurrect its texture. For me, the effort and marginal benefit aren’t worth it. I don’t mind rice that’s a little less than perfect.

But if rice is prepared with too much water and too much time on the stove, the grains will eventually break and split open, releasing their starch. You might see a vaguely gelatinous slurry in your pot. Once the starch has left the grain, you can’t get it back in, notes Jeni Ellick, head of research and development and innovation at Lundberg Family Farms, which sells rice and rice-based products. But you can lean into the mushiness in tasty ways.

In “Burnt Toast,” Peternell suggests pureeing it with whatever else you had planned for the meal and other delicious things as needed until you achieve a nice soup. Or, he proposes, stir in plain yogurt and top with walnuts and maple syrup for a breakfast-y take on dinner. Mushy rice works in savory pancakes, too.

You can always relegate the starch portion of dinner to dessert by adding milk, sugar and spices and stirring until you arrive at rice pudding. In a pudding, the mushiness is a feature, not a bug. If you often confront mushy rice, Ellick notes that whole-grain rice varieties are sturdier, while long-grain white rice splits more easily.

She suggests always using the same pot and lid to get a feel for cooking times with your specific equipment, rather than just relying on the package instructions. Still, she says, mushy rice happens. She adds it to soups, or, if it’s only a little overdone, makes fried rice the next day. Dinner that’s just boring Let’s say you baked fish, steamed veggies and boiled potatoes for dinner.

You’ve covered the food groups, but where’s the flavor? Spice blends, sauces and anything pickled are here to help. I love the Spice House blends and often sprinkle, nay, pour their Great North Maple Garlic blend on salmon; their Parisian Shallot Herb Blend stirred into anything with a little olive oil and salt makes me feel fancy. I also mix up my own spice blends.

The zip in sauerkraut, kimchi, capers and regular old pickles brightens bland food and balances richer flavors. We deploy pickled red onions as a first line of defense in my house. The right sauce can also save a dull plate. No judgment if that’s your bottle of ketchup, but with some effort, a bright and slightly smoky romesco, a spicy avocado crema or a hot pepper sauce will get you a culinary upgrade.

--- Rachael Jackson is a D.C. -based writer and the founder of EatOrToss.com.