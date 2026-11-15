5 NBA overreactions: These polarizing trades are aging surprisingly well

Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama are separating themselves in the NBA MVP race. The West is still the best. And several polarizing offseason trades are aging well. Some overreactions at the 10-game mark.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Peyton Watson during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in New York.

this week. The sample sizes are still small, but maybe, they’re also just large enough to jump to some conclusions. Here are five overreactions to the start of the 2026-27 NBA season. All that preseason talk about the East, after years of inferiority, finally establishing itself as the better conference from top to bottom?

Also read Sandro Mamukelashvili Could Be the Lakers’ Most Underrated Weapon

Fun while it lasted. As of Friday, head-to-head matchups between the conferences skewed dramatically in the West’s favor, 29-10 , Toronto and Orlando have been detoured by injuries to Tyrese Haliburton, Kawhi Leonard and Paolo Banchero. The Knicks , Cavs and Heat each stumbled out of the gate. The Hawks have emerged as an early top-four team by default.

It’s simply been an underwhelming field. Injuries have been a problem on the other side of the country as well. But contenders have navigated the adversity far more gracefully in the wild West. Even OKC has managed to tread water since losing arguably its second-, third- and fourth-best players.

Portland , Golden State , Memphis and Dallas are the league’s pleasant surprises so far, adding a layer of depth to a conference where preseason conventional wisdom was that the hierarchy was preordained. Bad news for the Nuggets . Philadelphia 76ers' Jaylen Brown, right, tries to get past Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in Philadelphia.

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Vindication for everyone who faced the most scrutiny this offseason! Maybe the Celtics knew what they were doing with the Jaylen Brown trade after all. Not only has Jayson Tatum returned to All-NBA form; Paul George vastly outplayed Brown in the first head-to-head trade referendum between Boston and Philly this week.

Both teams are doing just fine, but the 36-year-old George appears reinvigorated with the first-place Celtics, who also got two first-round picks out of the controversial deal. The Timberwolves mortgaged most of their remaining draft capital this summer to bet on LaMelo Ball. Now they’re leading the NBA in net rating despite the absence of Anthony Edwards, who’s expected to miss two more months.

He looked like an MVP candidate and a perfect fit with Ball before undergoing knee surgery. Without him, Minnesota hasn’t missed a beat. Its net rating is 15.2 this season with Ball on the floor and Edwards off. Ayo Dosunmu has been outstanding in an elevated role, and Rudy Gobert is still the second-best defender on the planet.

Meanwhile, Naz Reid and the Hornets are off to an awkward start. Reid was benched in one of their first games, and Charlotte ranks dead last in offense without Ball pulling the strings. Ja Morant has missed Portland’s last seven games, but he and Damian Lillard raised eyebrows with their backcourt chemistry before he got hurt.

They had an 8.6 net rating in their first 70 minutes together, seemingly disproving the basketball world’s skepticism about a strange Blazers starting lineup. One starting lineup that not enough people doubted? Cleveland’s, which added Peyton Watson next to four returning core pieces. It has been one of the worst starting units in the league, with a minus-12 net rating in its first 99 minutes together.

The Nuggets were ridiculed for not giving Watson the $88 million contract he got from Cleveland, but they have to feel decent so far about the first-rounder they got back in that sign-and-trade. Miami has looked predictably clunky in the early stages of the Giannis Antetokounmpo era. He and Bam Adebayo haven’t been as advertised as a defensive duo, and their net rating together is minus-3.0 despite Antetokounmpo’s individual brilliance on offense.

The Heat will surely try to bolster its supporting cast at the trade deadline, but the real looming existential crisis beyond this season is whether a championship-caliber roster can be built around these two players while both are on max contracts. If their partnership alone can’t elevate Miami’s defense to top-tier status, what’s the point? In Orlando, Banchero and Franz Wagner are running out of time to prove they can stay on the court together for long stretches.

This is one of the league’s most expensive rosters, yet its core has failed to win a playoff series. After three consecutive first-round exits, an injury-plagued 2026-27 season could signal the end for one of the Magic’s stars. The Wizards aren’t just spiraling, they’re also undermining the development of No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa by leaning so heavily on Trae Young and Anthony Davis. The latter will be gone by the trade deadline, in all likelihood.

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Phoenix is likewise already at a crossroads with the Devin Booker-Jalen Green pairing. Between spiking payrolls and underachieving rosters , there could be some interesting talent-for-talent trades across the NBA over the next year, whether in February or July.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts after a turnover that went the Lakers way during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles. Nikola Jokic might be taking a statistical step back. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s efficiency has understandably come down to earth a bit, his life made harder by the carnage around him in OKC. Antetokounmpo seems unlikely to have enough team success to seriously challenge for MVP.

Edwards won’t be eligible because of the 65-game rule. This award might be Doncic’s for the taking. He’s been a perennial preseason favorite for years, but he hasn’t broken through yet. Eleven games into his first full season with the Lakers , he’s on the warpath: 38.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists and two steals per game, 49.8% shooting from the field at a historically high usage rate, 40.8% shooting from three.

He leads the league in shot attempts, 3-point attempts and free throw attempts. And it’s working. Los Angeles is an astronomical 33.3 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court than when he’s off. With a roster built in Doncic’s image — not LeBron’s — for the first time, the Lakers are a real contender.

Maybe not as real as the Spurs , though. Everything is lining up for them — the injuries to the Thunder, the development of Dylan Harper, the disillusionment of Karl-Anthony Towns in New York due to a contract dispute. Mostly, though, Wembanyama is just a ridiculous basketball player. He posted a 52-point, 24-rebound, eight-block stat line a week ago.

He’s averaging around five dunks per game, which could crush the all-time record if he can maintain that pace. And his on-off net rating differential — 48.4! — is somehow making Doncic’s appear quaint. Wembanyama is clearly the top challenger to Doncic in the MVP race so far.

He might just settle for a championship ring instead, judging by how unstoppable he and San Antonio have looked since an 0-2 start.